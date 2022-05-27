ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winterset, IA

Winterset Hosts Celebration for Actor John Wayne’s 115th Birthday

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWINTERSET, IA (Radio Iowa) The southwest Iowa town of Winterset is hosting a celebration this weekend to mark what would have been the 115th birthday of actor and native son John Wayne. Liz Hansen is manager of the John Wayne Birthplace and Museum. A dedication ceremony and grand opening is scheduled...

