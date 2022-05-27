4 Stocks Under $1 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

The Nasdaq Composite jumped over 300 points on Thursday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades.

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.3

Alzamend Neuro

The Trade: Alzamend Neuro, Inc. ALZN 10% owner Milton C. Ault III acquired a total of 16,100 shares at an average price of $0.89. To acquire these shares, it cost $14.31 thousand.

ALZN 10% owner Milton C. Ault III acquired a total of 16,100 shares at an average price of $0.89. To acquire these shares, it cost $14.31 thousand. What’s Happening: Alzamend Neuro announced pre-IND submission for AL001 as a treatment of bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder.

Alzamend Neuro announced pre-IND submission for AL001 as a treatment of bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder. What Alzamend Neuro Does: Alzamend Neuro Inc is an early clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing novel products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders, including Alzheimer's. Its mission is to develop and market safe and effective treatments.

Amergent Hospitality Group

The Trade : Amergent Hospitality Group, Inc. AMHG CEO Michael D Pruitt acquired a total of 3,000 shares at an average price of $0.35. The insider spent around $1.04 thousand to buy those shares.

: AMHG CEO Michael D Pruitt acquired a total of 3,000 shares at an average price of $0.35. The insider spent around $1.04 thousand to buy those shares. What’s Happening : The company’s stock gained around 6% over the past six months.

: The company’s stock gained around 6% over the past six months. What Amergent Hospitality Group Does: Amergent Hospitality Group Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurant brands. It generates the majority of its revenue from Restaurant sales, followed by Gaming and Franchise income.

Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here .

Presidio Property Trust

The Trade : Presidio Property Trust, Inc. SQFT CEO and President Kendrick Jack Heilbron acquired a total of 10,000 shares at an average price of $0.16. To acquire these shares, it cost around $1.6 thousand.

: SQFT CEO and President Kendrick Jack Heilbron acquired a total of 10,000 shares at an average price of $0.16. To acquire these shares, it cost around $1.6 thousand. What’s Happening : Presidio Property Trust recently declared a cash dividend of $0.106 per share on its Series A Common Stock for the second quarter.

: Presidio Property Trust recently declared a cash dividend of $0.106 per share on its Series A Common Stock for the second quarter. What Presidio Property Trust Does: Presidio Property Trust Inc is a real estate company. The company operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust. Presidio Property Trust's portfolio has diverse product types consisting of office, retail, industrial, self-storage, and residential properties.

Venus Concept