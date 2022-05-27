ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

4 Stocks Under $1 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

By Lisa Levin
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LbjnY_0fsDrudA00

The Nasdaq Composite jumped over 300 points on Thursday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades.

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.3

Alzamend Neuro

  • The Trade: Alzamend Neuro, Inc. ALZN 10% owner Milton C. Ault III acquired a total of 16,100 shares at an average price of $0.89. To acquire these shares, it cost $14.31 thousand.
  • What’s Happening: Alzamend Neuro announced pre-IND submission for AL001 as a treatment of bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder.
  • What Alzamend Neuro Does: Alzamend Neuro Inc is an early clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing novel products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders, including Alzheimer's. Its mission is to develop and market safe and effective treatments.

Amergent Hospitality Group

  • The Trade: Amergent Hospitality Group, Inc. AMHG CEO Michael D Pruitt acquired a total of 3,000 shares at an average price of $0.35. The insider spent around $1.04 thousand to buy those shares.
  • What’s Happening: The company’s stock gained around 6% over the past six months.
  • What Amergent Hospitality Group Does: Amergent Hospitality Group Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurant brands. It generates the majority of its revenue from Restaurant sales, followed by Gaming and Franchise income.

Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here .

Presidio Property Trust

  • The Trade: Presidio Property Trust, Inc. SQFT CEO and President Kendrick Jack Heilbron acquired a total of 10,000 shares at an average price of $0.16. To acquire these shares, it cost around $1.6 thousand.
  • What’s Happening: Presidio Property Trust recently declared a cash dividend of $0.106 per share on its Series A Common Stock for the second quarter.
  • What Presidio Property Trust Does: Presidio Property Trust Inc is a real estate company. The company operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust. Presidio Property Trust's portfolio has diverse product types consisting of office, retail, industrial, self-storage, and residential properties.

Venus Concept

  • The Trade: Venus Concept Inc. VERO Director S. Tyler Hollmig acquired a total of 40,000 shares at an average price of $0.64. The insider spent $25.72 thousand to buy those shares.
  • What’s Happening: The company recently reported Q1 Total revenue of $26.4 million, up 17%, year-over-year.
  • What Venus Concept Does: Venus Concept Inc is a medical technology company. It develops, commercializes and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies and related services.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

5 Stocks To Watch For May 31, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Wall Street expects HP Inc. HPQ to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $16.17 billion after the closing bell. HP shares rose 0.1% to $38.76 in after-hours trading. Analysts are expecting Salesforce, Inc. CRM to...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

During Friday's session, 59 stocks hit new 52-week lows. Medtronic MDT is the largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low this morning. Performance Shipping PSHG was the smallest, in terms of market cap, to set a new 52-week low. Performance Shipping PSHG's stock came...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Can Turn $10,000 Into $50,000 by 2025

Nvidia's $1 trillion addressable revenue opportunity could ensure terrific long-term growth. Twilio's elevated levels of revenue growth are here to stay thanks to the cloud communications market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Real Estate Company#Alzamend Neuro Inc#Al001#Amhg
Motley Fool

3 of the Smartest Stocks to Buy With $300 in May

Although stock market corrections can be scary, they're a great time to put your money to work. These three stocks are genius buys for growth, value, and income investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Will Shiba Inu Or Dogecoin Rise More By 2023?

Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in, or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing: By the end of the year,...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
Motley Fool

3 Stocks Wall Street Thinks Could Triple Your Money or Better

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. This has been a rough year to be...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Tech Sell-Off: 1 Nasdaq Stock Down 60% to Buy Before It Starts Soaring

The company has navigated the supply chain challenges admirably so far and has been clocking impressive growth. Ambarella's cheap valuation and the booming demand for its computer vision chips should help it regain its mojo. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
STOCKS
Benzinga

5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Consumer Cyclical Sector

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of...
STOCKS
Benzinga

$1000 Invested In AutoZone 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much

AutoZone AZO has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 16.25% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 27.42%. Currently, AutoZone has a market capitalization of $40.58 billion. Buying $1000 In AZO: If an investor had bought $1000 of AZO stock 5 years ago, it...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
45K+
Followers
136K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy