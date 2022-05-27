ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Man arrested after 4-year-old accidentally shot

By Trinity Velazquez
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ogLeE_0fsDrfdV00

UPDATE: The Baton Rouge Police Department says that the shooting happened on the 2700 block of Erie Street and detectives arrested Kiante Hawkins for negligent injury. The police say that one child grabbed the unattended gun and accidentally shot the four-year-old.

ORIGINAL STORY: BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating an accidental shooting involving a child.

2 teens arrested, charged with hate crime after alleged targeted armed robberies in Gardere area

A four-year-old was accidentally shot on Thursday and brought to the hospital.

The police say that the child’s injuries are non-life-threatening.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.

Comments / 1

Related
theadvocate.com

Man who told detectives fiancée shot herself arrested for her murder, Baton Rouge police say

A man who drove his fiancée to the hospital before telling police she accidentally shot herself is now accused of her murder, the Baton Rouge Police Department said. BRPD spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola said officers were called to the hospital shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday and spoke with Gerald Smith, 31, who told them his fiancée, 41-year-old Cathy Watson, was "handling a firearm" when it went off, striking her.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Gardere, LA
Baton Rouge, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Baton Rouge, LA
brproud.com

Man arrested after throwing TV, pointing gun at girlfriend

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — A man is facing charges after getting into a physical altercation with his girlfriend. Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a call regarding a possible disturbance on Fairfields Avenue on Monday morning. Upon arrival, officials tried to make contact with the residents but was unsuccessful. They returned to the residence in their marked patrol cars and observed Shon Wilson breaking windows on a 2000 Ford Mustang.
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Hate Crime#Violent Crime#Nexstar Media Inc
theadvocate.com

Lafayette man shot and killed during altercation with girlfriend identified by police

The Lafayette man who was shot and killed during an altercation with his girlfriend on Saturday has been identified, Lafayette police say. Lavar Manuel, 43, was found dead from a gunshot wound inside a residence in the 200 block of Guidry Street around 11:30 a.m. Saturday after the Lafayette Police Department was contacted for a welfare check. Investigators determined Manuel was shot during an early morning domestic altercation with his girlfriend, 22-year-old Destiny McAfee of Longview, Texas, a department spokesperson said in a statement.
LAFAYETTE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KLFY News 10

New Iberia fight ends with woman stabbed

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — A fight in the 600 block of Robertson St. in New Iberia ended with a woman being stabbed, according to police. Police say they originally responded to a call about the fight in the 300 block of Daigre St., but as they investigated, they found the fight originated on Robertson […]
NEW IBERIA, LA
KPEL 96.5

Murdered Boyfriend Identified Following Arrest of Live-in Girlfriend (UPDATE)

Lafayette Police say 43-year-old Lavar Manuel of Lafayette was the man who was shot to death by his live-in girlfriend - 22-year-old Destiny McAfee - on Saturday, May 28th. According to a press release from LPD, officers got a call shortly before noon on Saturday to check on a home in the 200 block of Guidry Street. That's when officers found Manuel dead inside of the home. Investigators say he was involved in a domestic altercation with McAfee in the early morning. It was during that fight that McAfee allegedly pulled a pistol and shot him.
LAFAYETTE, LA
wbrz.com

Teenager wounded in overnight shooting in BR neighborhood

BATON ROUGE - A 16-year-old was shot in a capital area neighborhood late Monday night, according to authorities. The Baton Rouge Police said the teen was struck by gunfire on Desoto Drive, in an area off Thomas Road, but could share little information about the victim or what led to the shooting.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Worker accused of attempting to steal over $3k from employer

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Authorities say a Baton Rouge woman accused of writing a series of counterfeit checks against her employer’s business payroll account has been arrested. According to detectives with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO), 22-year-old Gabrielle J. Sheppard wrote a $3,442.80 check...
BATON ROUGE, LA
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy