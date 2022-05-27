ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Teen in custody after shooting near Kalamazoo fast food restaurant

Cover picture for the articleKALAMAZOO (WOOD-AM ) - A 15-year-old is in custody after a...

Fox17

2 injured after Campau Park stabbing

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A dispute in Campau Park resulted in a stabbing this afternoon. Grand Rapids police say they were called to the scene and two adult males were taken to the hospital. One suffered multiple stab wounds that are considered non life threatening, say police, but the...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
jack1065.com

One is dead after Sunday afternoon shooting at a Kalamazoo home

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A 34-year-old man is dead and police are looking for the suspect, in a shooting that happened Sunday afternoon in Kalamazoo. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to a home in the 1800 block of Fulford Street after receiving a report of an individual suffering from a gunshot wound. First arriving officers located the victim inside the home.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Kalamazoo father killed in Sunday afternoon shooting

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A father was killed in a shooting in Kalamazoo Sunday afternoon, according to police. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said officers responded to a home in the 1800 block of Fulford Street after receiving reports that a man was suffering from a gunshot wound. Grand...
KALAMAZOO, MI
FOX 17 News West Michigan

GRPD: Man dead after shooting

Grand Rapids Police are investigating what led to an early morning shooting that killed a man. The shooting happened around 4:20 Monday morning on Dallas Avenue Southeast not far from Kalamazoo Avenue on the city's southeast side.
CBS Detroit

Man Slain, 6 People Wounded During Shooting In Benton Harbor

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (AP) — A 19-year-old man has been killed and six other people were wounded during a shooting at a club and liquor store in southwestern Michigan’s Benton Harbor. Benton Harbor public safety officers responding to reports of multiple gunshots saw a large number of people in the area about 2:30 a.m. Monday, the police department said in a release. Marlon Bowman was shot multiple times in his chest and died, police said. The wounded were treated at an area hospital Officers found multiple shell casings of various calibers, but none of the people at the scene of the shooting have come forward to give statements to police, the department said. A $2,000 reward was being offered for information that leads to the identification and arrest of anyone involved in the shooting, police said. © 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
BENTON HARBOR, MI
WILX-TV

13-year-old dead, 3 wounded after multiple Grand Rapids shootings

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - A 13-year-old is dead following a shooting incident in Grand Rapids’s West Grand neighborhood. The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) said officers were called to the scene around 10:30 p.m. Upon arrival, they found a 13-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the chest, and had him taken to the Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMTCw

Crash closes M-43 north of Paw Paw for several hours

PAW PAW, Mich. — A single vehicle crash closed M-43 north of Paw Paw for several hours Memorial Day. News Channel 3 first learned of the crash around 3:30 Monday morning. A vehicle drove off the road and crashed into a power pole, knocking it over, according to police on scene.
PAW PAW, MI
WKHM

Two separate shootings in Grand Rapids, 13 year-old killed

Two separate shootings in the north side of Grand Rapids left a 13 year-old dead and three men injured, Saturday night. Dispatchers received a report of a 13 year-old male with a gunshot wound at around 10:30PM. When emergency responders arrived at the scene, they located the teenager who was suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. He was transported to the area hospital where he died from his injuries. Before he died, the teen was able to tell police the identity of the suspect who shot him.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WILX-TV

Early morning shooting in Lansing hospitalizes 2

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A shooting early Monday morning hospitalized two people in Lansing. According to authorities, Lansing Police responded to the shooting near the corner of Deerfield Avenue and Cabot Drive, at about 12:30 a.m. Police said they saw a vehicle leaving at a high rate of speed, but were unable to catch up to it.
LANSING, MI
go955.com

One death resulting from two Memorial Day morning crashes

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Michigan State Police are confirming that at least one person has died as a result of a crash that happened early Monday morning, May 30, in Oshtemo Township. Oshtemo Fire and Rescue and Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s deputies responded around 7 a.m. to 9th Street...
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
WNDU

Man hurt in Memorial Day shooting in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A investigation is underway in Elkhart after a man was shot. Police were called to the 600 block of E. Lusher Avenue just after midnight on Memorial Day for a shooting. A man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The EPD Shooting Response Team...
ELKHART, IN
Fox17

Officials: 2 children, 2 adults dead in Wyoming murder-suicide

WYOMING, Mich. — Four people are dead, including two children, after what Wyoming public safety officers say was a likely murder-suicide early Tuesday morning. Wyoming Department of Public Safety Chief Kim Koster says the incident occurred around 4 a.m. at a home in the area of Godfrey Avenue and Burton Street.
WYOMING, MI
WILX-TV

Assault in Eaton County hospitalizes 2, suspect taken into custody

WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 36-year-old man was taken into police custody Monday morning in connection with a felonious assault earlier that day. According to authorities, Michigan State Police troopers responded to an unknown 911 call near the intersection of Billwood Highway and North Canal Road, just south of Lansing Road, at about 1 a.m. Police said when they arrived, they found two victims who were sent to nearby hospital for treatment.
EATON COUNTY, MI

