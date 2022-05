KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A 34-year-old man is dead and police are looking for the suspect, in a shooting that happened Sunday afternoon in Kalamazoo. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to a home in the 1800 block of Fulford Street after receiving a report of an individual suffering from a gunshot wound. First arriving officers located the victim inside the home.

KALAMAZOO, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO