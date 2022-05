The Cleveland Cavaliers may have another option if not Ricky Rubio. The fans, players and media alike are all trying to will the return of Ricky Rubio to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Yes, he’s coming off his second torn ACL but his ability to play make and create for the Cavs last season was nothing less than inspired. Yet, there’s a chance he doesn’t return to Cleveland and there’s a chance that if he does return, he won’t be what he was.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 HOURS AGO