Cambridge Pavers can help create your dream outdoor space, add value to your home

By Timothy Walton
6abc Action News
 4 days ago

The experts at Cambridge Pavers have decades of experience turning backyards into outdoor oases.

With everything from home offices and retaining walls to lounging rooms and patio pubs, there is a project that could add value to your home.

For those working on a budget, designers can create a project that builds over time, adding layers each year that fit the budget.

The website offers free software where homeowners can use the Design Scape Visualizer to find the right project and fit the pieces on the actual patio plot.

Cambridge Pavers, Inc. | Facebook | Instagram

6abc Action News

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

