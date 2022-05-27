ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Geronimo Hospitality Group Makes Promotions

By Reed Parker
Inside Indiana Business
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeronimo Hospitality Group has promoted Amy Isbell-Williams to director of lodging...

www.insideindianabusiness.com

Inside Indiana Business

Coles Marketing Hires Graphic Designer

Coles Marketing has hired Lauren Motsinger as a graphic designer. She most recently was a graphic designer at Ceramica Inc in Indianapolis. Motsinger holds a bachelor’s degree from IUPUI’s Herron School of Art & Design.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Vibenomics Closes on $12M Series B Round

Indianapolis-based retail audio advertising startup Vibenomics has closed on a $12.3 million Series B funding round. The company says it will use the funding to launch additional Audio-Out-of-Home networks in more grocery stores, pharmacies and convenience stores throughout the country. Chief Executive Officer Brent Oakley says the investment will help the company reach another record-breaking year in 2022 by fueling product development.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Inside Indiana Business

New Fellowship to Draw Young Remote Workers

Working at home looks like it’s here to stay and it’s creating a whole new dynamic in the workforce, propelling the race for retaining and attracting talent in Indiana to a whole new level. Indianapolis-based MakeMyMove has a new program aimed at convincing young professionals to live in Indiana… and as CEO Mike Rutz explains how they can work remotely with any company across the globe.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Inside Indiana Business

The Farmers Bank Hires Assistant Branch Manager

The Farmers Bank has hired Elizabeth Latshaw as assistant branch manager at the Frankfort office. She previously served with Indiana Farm Bureau Insurance and is currently the volleyball coach at Rossville Middle School.
FRANKFORT, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Indiana Business
Indianapolis, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Holcomb: ‘Unprecedented’ Economic Development Momentum

Fresh off two of the largest economic development deals in state history, Governor Eric Holcomb says Indiana is on pace to shatter capital investment records. Through five months of 2022, the Indiana Economic Development Corp. says total capital investment from planned projects is approaching $15 billion. For all of 2021, it was $8.7 billion.
INDIANA STATE
Inside Indiana Business

Hoosier Cancer Research Network: No Longer a ‘Best Kept Secret’

A doctor seeing patients battling cancer in the clinic is often how some of the best ideas for new treatments take root. But the doctors—typically MD-PhDs—are juggling patient care on top of intensive lab research. Finding time to execute complex clinical trials could be the death of good ideas, but for the Hoosier Cancer Research Network Inc., says Executive Director Cyndi Burkhardt. Unlike other clinical research organizations (CROs), HCRN is the only nonprofit CRO in the country, and its mission to help doctors bring their best ideas to life has not only changed the standard of care in some cases, but also sparked the organization’s exponential growth.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Terre Haute Tourism Officials Optimistic

Tourism officials in Terre Haute are optimistic the number of visitors to the Vigo County city will continue to grow as the pandemic recovery continues, boosting tax revenue. Our partners at WTHI-TV report more than $360,000 was collected last year via the city’s 8% innkeeper’s tax. David Patterson,...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Inside Indiana Business

IEDC Hosts Inaugural Indiana Global Economic Summit

The world’s best and brightest business minds merge on Race Weekend in Indianapolis where the name of the game is technology, innovation and opportunity. We talk with Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb about the Indiana Global Economic Summit.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Geronimo
Inside Indiana Business

Madison Awarded Revitalization Grant

The city of Madison has been awarded a National Park Service Paul Bruhn Historic Revitalization Grant. The city will receive the $325,000 grant to support its Preservation and Community Enhancement Grant Program. Madison Director of Planning Nicole Schell says the primary goal of the P.A.C.E. Grant Progrm is to promote...
MADISON, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Hoosier Docs Pioneer Motorsports Medicine Advances at IMS

The Indy 500 is known as “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing,” but keeping drivers safe in one of the most dangerous sports—as well as the 300,000 fans watching—is a spectacle itself, powered by decades of scientific innovation. Indiana’s life sciences industry helps provide the framework for that innovation; engineers, doctors and safety experts at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway have pioneered everything from the now standard SAFER barrier on the track to tiny accelerometers that analyze drivers’ head impacts. Home to the only motorsports medicine fellowship in the world, IMS is again the nerve center this year as experts collaborate to standardize the next lifesaving innovation.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Wright’s Gymnastics to Open Grand Park Facility

Greenwood-based Wright’s Gymnastics will Tuesday open the door to its new facility at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield. Wright’s 360° Movement Academy will offer traditional gymnastics, ninja and dance, as well as an academic preschool called Kids 360° Early Learning Academy. Wright’s, which operates six...
WESTFIELD, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Noblesville Teen Named Indiana’s Top Science Student

From winning the fifth grade science fair, to tackling college-level research and graduating high school with a beyond-perfect 4.25 GPA, Allison Maskew now has another achievement for her scientific resume. She was recently named the top science student in the state as part of the 2022 Governor’s STEM Team. Inspired by her desire to help find treatments and cures for diseases, she’ll attend Purdue University in the fall to study pharmaceutical sciences.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
Fox 59

Indiana suburbs see greatest population growth in 2021

New data shows more Hoosiers are moving to suburban areas compared to other parts of the state. Indiana suburbs see greatest population growth in …. Holiday weekend unofficial start of boating season, …. Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: May 30, 2022. Fox 59 First at Four 5-26-2022. Fans Gear...
INDIANA STATE
indianapolismonthly.com

The Feed: Farmhouse Brunchery, Brown Skin Coffee, And More

Breakfast fans are abuzz about the soft opening of Farmhouse Brunchery (8664 E. 96th St., Fishers, 317-288-0884). The menu boasts all your standard brunch favorites, along with some unique savory twists, such as a Cowboy at Sea Omelet with lobster, shrimp, and cream cheese. Brown Skin Coffee (5724 N. Green...
FISHERS, IN
Michigan Advance

Rick Haglund: Indiana economist says focus on low taxes and less regulations has been a bust

Over the past few decades, Indiana has often been cited as a strong economic model for neighboring Michigan. Michigan economic developers, business lobbyists and mostly Republican lawmakers have long envied the Hoosier State’s business-friendly policies that include low taxes, light regulation and aggressive business attraction tactics. Those elements apparently helped Indiana best Michigan in winning […] The post Rick Haglund: Indiana economist says focus on low taxes and less regulations has been a bust appeared first on Michigan Advance.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Clean up efforts underway Monday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — The Indianapolis 500 is over, but efforts to clean up after hundreds of thousands of race fans are just getting underway. IMS offers nonprofit groups a chance to collect trash after events at the track in exchange for fundraising support from the speedway. Volunteers are compensated based on the area they are assigned to clean up and the size of their group.
SPEEDWAY, IN

