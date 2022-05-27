Geronimo Hospitality Group Makes Promotions

A doctor seeing patients battling cancer in the clinic is often how some of the best ideas for new treatments take root. But the doctors—typically MD-PhDs—are juggling patient care on top of intensive lab research. Finding time to execute complex clinical trials could be the death of good ideas, but for the Hoosier Cancer Research Network Inc., says Executive Director Cyndi Burkhardt. Unlike other clinical research organizations (CROs), HCRN is the only nonprofit CRO in the country, and its mission to help doctors bring their best ideas to life has not only changed the standard of care in some cases, but also sparked the organization’s exponential growth.

