Louisville, KY

Print or save this downloadable guide to must-see acts at Forecastle Festival 2022

By Kathryn Gregory, Louisville Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
 4 days ago
You're heading to Forecastle Festival, but who should you make sure to catch? Hometown rapper Jack Harlow seems like an obvious choice, as are the other not-to-be-missed headliners performing at Waterfront Park's Great Lawn including Tyler, The Creator, Tame Impala, Phoebe Bridgers, Porter Robinson and Rüfüs Du Sol.

It's the other 40-plus acts, spread out over three stages on Memorial Day weekend, that create the dilemma for the die-hard music fan.

Bottom line, as with every large music festival, you are going to have to make some hard choices. And isn't that the beauty of a music festival the size of Forecastle? For one admission price you can sample everything from hip hop and country to soul and EDM.

He's 'First Class.':What Louisville's own Jack Harlow has been up to ahead of Forecastle

You know cellphone service will be spotty, so download, print or screenshot this helpful guide to the lineup, musical acts and more.

Cherokee park to limit cars at end of month

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Olmsted Parks Conservancy is asking people to go “car-free” at Cherokee Park on Sunday, May 29 according to a Facebook post. The Conservancy asks those with limited mobility to park near the Daniel Boone statue on Eastern Parkway or on Alexander Road.
Portsmouth Times

Down with carp, up with crappie

Asian carp now inhabit the Ohio River in large numbers from the Falls of the Ohio at Louisville downstream to the Mississippi River. None have been documented on our stretch of the river, but no doubt they’re coming. These foreign invaders reproduce at rates that boggle the mind, and...
RIVER, KY
The Courier Journal

