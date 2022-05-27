ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Officials identified 24-year-old Erika Martinez who died after a crash in NE Austin (Austin, TX)

 4 days ago

Authorities identified 24-year-old Erika Martinez as the woman who lost her life after a vehicle slammed into an electric pole on May 18 in Northeast Austin. As per the initial information, the fatal traffic collision took place at about 2:40 a.m. in the 11700 block of the northbound I-35 service road [...]

IN THIS ARTICLE
