Officials identified 24-year-old Erika Martinez who died after a crash in NE Austin (Austin, TX) Nationwide Report

Authorities identified 24-year-old Erika Martinez as the woman who lost her life after a vehicle slammed into an electric pole on May 18 in Northeast Austin. As per the initial information, the fatal traffic collision took place at about 2:40 a.m. in the 11700 block of the northbound I-35 service road [...]

Read More >>

Nationwide Driving & Traffic School

Nationwide Report™ has teamed up with DMVEDU.ORG to bring our readers direct access to Defensive Driving Courses that are comprehensive, insightful, and proven to make you a safer driver. You’ll also have access to Driver’s Education Courses, Traffic School Courses which meet the State Courts and DMV Requirements. Complete our courses from any device - computer, smartphone or tablet. Many courses will qualify you for points removal and a car insurance discount! Get started now by visiting Nationwide Report’s website .