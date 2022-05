MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Memorial Day is a day to remember and give thanks to all who gave all for our freedom. A number of events were held through our area, recognizing those who have died while serving our country. Every year, on this day, dozens of people gather to watch the flag lowered to half staff at the Vietnam Memorial at Battleship Park. It's a day that many consider, the most emotional day of the year.

MOBILE, AL ・ 23 HOURS AGO