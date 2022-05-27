ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lyons, NY

Lyons Woman Arrested on Warrant

By Greg Cotterill
FL Radio Group
FL Radio Group
 4 days ago

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Lyons woman on a bench warrant for Failure to Appear. Deputies arrested...

www.fingerlakesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
FL Radio Group

Wolcott Woman Arrested Following Alleged Domestic Incident

A 36-year-old Wolcott woman was arrested by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office following an investigation into a domestic incident in the town of Galen. Christina Labelle is charged with criminal contempt, obstructing governmental administration, and resisting arrest. The charges stem from a reported domestic incident where it is alleged Labelle violated a Galen Town Court Order of Protection by being at a residence on Noble Road in Galen. Police say Labelle attempted to flee the residence on foot and physically resisted once she was taken into custody.
WOLCOTT, NY
FL Radio Group

Seneca Falls Woman Arrested for Harassment

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Town of Seneca Falls Woman following a disturbance. Deputies arrested Darlene H. Humby., age 45, of Pine View Circle in the Town of Seneca Falls for a Harassment in the Second Degree. The charges stem from a disturbance where it is alleged that Ms. Humby struck another individual with a closed fist during a disagreement they had. Ms. Humby was taken into custody and transported to the Wayne County Jail to await centralized arraignment. An order of protection was requested by the victim.
SENECA FALLS, NY
FL Radio Group

Palmyra Man Arrested for DWI

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of Village of Palmyra man following a traffic stop in the Town of Sodus. Deputies arrested Russell J Monte, age 30, of Gates St, Palmyra for Driving While Intoxicated, operating with a .08 of 1% or more BAC, uninspected motor vehicle, suspended registration and no insurance in effect. Mr. Monte was stopped for having a suspended registration. While investigating, Deputies observed on odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from the vehicle. Deputies administered field sobriety tests and subsequently arrested Mr. Monte for driving while intoxicated. Mr. Monte was transported to a Wayne County Sheriff’s Office Substation where a .10 of 1% BAC was secured.
PALMYRA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lyons, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Wayne, NY
City
Lyons, NY
County
Wayne County, NY
Wayne County, NY
Crime & Safety
FL Radio Group

Seneca Falls Man Arrested for Driving Scoter With a Suspended License

On Monday, May 30th, 2022, at 10:48 pm, the Town of Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Cameron C. Bishop, age 23, of Seneca Falls, following a traffic stop on Fall Street. Bishop was stopped for driving a limited use vehicle (moped) in the improper lane. During the stop it was determined that Bishop’s operating privilege in NYS was suspended failure to pay driver responsibility assessment and failure to answer a summons.
SENECA FALLS, NY
FL Radio Group

Wayne County Woman Accused of Driving on Suspended License in Penn Yan

A 24-year-old Ontario woman was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle following a traffic stop Monday afternoon in the village of Penn Yan. Brittany Williams was initially stopped by police for driving an uninspected motor vehicle. A check of her license revealed it had been suspended after she allegedly failed to answer a summons out of Wayne Court.
PENN YAN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Town Of Lyons Court#Centralized Arraignment#Finger Lakes News Radio#Waub#Wgva#Finger Lakes Country
FL Radio Group

Watkins Glen Woman Accused of Grand Larceny

A 61-year-old Watkins Glen woman has been arrested on grand larceny charges by the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office. Kimberly Bodine is accused of not reporting income and receiving benefits from the Schuyler County Department of Social Services, to which she was not entitled. Bodine was issued an appearance ticket...
WATKINS GLEN, NY
FL Radio Group

Wolcott Man Accused of Stealing Credit Card

A 25-year-old Wolcott man was arrested on Monday on grand larceny charges. Shelby Abrams is accused of stealing a man’s credit card and then using it at a store in Sodus. Police say the incident happened back in August of last year. Abrams was released on an appearance ticket...
WOLCOTT, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WETM 18 News

Man shot in leg in Lansing; suspect at large

LANSING, N.Y. (WETM) – Law enforcement is looking for someone who allegedly shot a man in the leg late Sunday night in Tompkins County. The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office responded to an address on Farrell Road in the Town of Lansing around 11:18 p.m. on May 29 for a report of shots fired. Deputies found […]
LANSING, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Webster man found with drugs during traffic stop

Police say a Webster man was arrested following a traffic stop in Ontario. According to a news release, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office arrested Brandon M. Reilly, 27, of Webster for DWI. Deputies initiated a stop after observing traffic infractions. During the course of the stop, Reilly was subjected...
WEBSTER, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Newark woman attempts to obstruct breathing of roommate

A Newark woman was arrested following investigation into a family trouble. According to a news release, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office arrested Johanna Hagen, 42, of Arcadia for harassment, criminal contempt, and criminal obstruction of breathing. Hagan was reportedly involved in an argument with her roommate over a vehicle...
NEWARK, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Penn Yan man makes false written statement

A Penn Yan man was arrested following an incident that occurred in the village. According to a news release, the Penn Yan Police Department arrested Franklin B. Clark, 35, of Penn Yan for making a punishable false written statement. Officers were dispatched to Clark’s residence for the report of harassment....
PENN YAN, NY
FL Radio Group

FL Radio Group

NY
14K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The website of the Finger Lakes Radio Group stations, covering local news in the Finger Lakes of upstate New York.

 http://www.fingerlakesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy