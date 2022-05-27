ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Republican candidate for Maine House apologizing for offensive post

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Republican candidate for the Maine House of Representatives is apologizing for pushing a debunked conspiracy theory about the Texas school shooter. Heather Anne Sprague is...

Comments / 19

Maineiac
3d ago

Apologize all you want, but the Maine legislater has no place for you. Why don't you and Marjorie go take a long walk on a short pier please!

Reply
7
Beverly Dustin
4d ago

she is the epitome of the republican party. they will praise her ignorance.

Reply
14
Cathy Cooper
4d ago

We’ve all done that type of thing before. You need to take a look at your Facebook page and delete the horrible comments some of these people are writing and then block those people.

Reply
4
