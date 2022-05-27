Republican candidate for Maine House apologizing for offensive post

The weather was just perfect and Mainers were out in force. Despite the insane amount we are all paying for gas, travel this Memorial Day weekend was expected to go up by 11% according to the Maine Turnpike Authority. So just how nuts are gas prices? Well, we've hit a new record in Maine at $4.76 a gallon according to AAA as of 5/30/22.

MAINE STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO