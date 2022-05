AHMEEK, Mich. (WLUC) - Communities across the U.P. celebrated and honored the veterans who are gone now, but not forgotten. On Monday morning in Ahmeek, over 50 people gathered at Veterans Memorial Park along US-41 for an Honor Roll rededication ceremony. The national anthem rang out from the CLK Schools band, drawing attention to the front, where keynote speakers reflected on the sacrifice made by those who served.

