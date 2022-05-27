Things To Do in Montgomery Parks on Memorial Day Weekend

Lovely Renovated Condo in Bethesda with ALL Utilities, parking, and basic cable included! Won't Last Long! - COMPLETELY RENOVATED 3 BED/ 2 BATH CONDO WITH ALL UTILITIES & 1 COVERED PARKING SPACE INCLUDED IN THE RENT!!! Perfectly located just across the street from Montgomery Mall, essential shopping and dining. Condo has New Bathrooms, New Carpet, & is Freshly Painted! Interior features a spacious kitchen with Granite Counters, Stainless steel appliances, upgraded cabinetry, beautiful tile floors, and a spacious balcony overlooking lush greenery and a community swimming pool. There is an enclosed patio off of the Master bedroom. Secure entry, building w/elevator, common laundry rooms (across the hall from unit). Community is nearby public transportation- bus stops (Metro/Ride On), the I-495/270 juncture, and a quick drive to Grosvenor (metro garage), Medical Center, and Bethesda metro stations on the red line. Easy access to Cabin John park (tennis courts, ice skating rink, trails, creek, fenced-in dog park), more shopping, and restaurant choices. Basic cable also included in rent. Tenant must cover 80% of hardwood floors. No pets. No smoking. Professionally Managed. Call showing contact for viewing.
Comments / 0