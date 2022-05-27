ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Things To Do in Montgomery Parks on Memorial Day Weekend

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlay in the parks this holiday weekend! Montgomery Parks has something for everyone. Check out these activities for Thursday, May 26, to Monday, May 31!. Paddle, splash, and putt! Three facilities open for the season on Saturday, May 28. Jump and run in the sprays then enjoy a game of miniature...

New Park Service Master Plan for White’s Ferry

The National Park Service owns about 65 acres of land around White’s Ferry and are developing a master plan for the area. The first planning session about the master plan was presented by a contractor running the project earlier this month. They outlined a preliminary sketch of proposed improvements for the land, which are designed around outdoor recreation activities.
POOLESVILLE, MD
Check out these outdoor movies all summer long in the DMV

WASHINGTON — Summertime in and around the District means the return of outdoor movies for free! From drive-ins in Southeast D.C. to waterfront watching at National Harbor, the options are endless. DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA. Wednesday, June 1: Space Jam. Wednesday, June 8: The Princess Bride. Where: 227 Harry Thomas...
WASHINGTON, DC
World Heritage Festival to Take Place on June 5th

The World Heritage Festival will take place on June 5, 2022 at Veterans Plaza in Silver Spring (1 Veterans Place) from 1pm – 7pm. This will be a free and in-person event. Per the event listing; “Taste delicious ethnic food, while getting refreshed with a scoop of ice cream or shaved ice or even a fresh smoothie!! Enjoy a beautiful cultural performance show and shop from more than 60 vendors displaying everything from fine art to jewelry, ceramics to crafts, and every creative item in between. Other vendors include area nonprofit organizations, entrepreneurs, and local businesses.”
SILVER SPRING, MD
Planet Fitness in Gaithersburg Will No Longer Be Open 24/7

Beginning June 10, Planet Fitness at 255 Muddy Branch Rd in Gaithersburg will no longer be open 24 hours, seven days a week. The gym will now close on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday nights. See full hours listed below. The other MoCo locations (Germantown, Rockville, and two in Silver Spring) will remain 24-7 according to a representative at the Gaithersburg gym. In other Planet Fitness news, teenagers in MoCo can work out for free all summer at Planet Fitness through August 31st by downloading a digital key tag on PlanetFitness.com. Any teenager to sign up for the program is automatically entered for a chance to win a $500 scholarship (one winner per state). Additional information can be seen below.
Coming Soon Signage Up at Foxtrot “The Modern Corner Store”

Last March, Foxtrot, the modern corner store, café and delivery market, announced its continued DMV expansion with the planned opening of its first Maryland location at Bethesda Row (7262 Woodmont Avenue). It will be moving in to the space currently occupied by Mussel Bar & Grille, which closed in April.
Update on New Five Below in Gaithersburg

Permanent signage is up at the upcoming Five Below at 516 N Frederick Ave in Gaithersburg, the former location of Chuck E. Cheese. No opening date has been announced but the coming soon signage has now been updated to say “Summer 2022” instead of “Spring 2022”. Five Below has additional Montgomery County locations in Gaithersburg (Kentlands), Germantown, Rockville, and Silver Spring. A representative from the Kentlands location told us last year that the new Gaithersburg store is not replacing the current Gaithersburg location.
Notice of Street Construction – Olde Towne & Fulks Corner Avenues in Gaithersburg

Public Works announces road construction to begin on June 8, and will continue through July. The Department of Public Works announces that road construction will be conducted on Olde Towne & Fulks Corner Avenues. Work consists of removal & replacement of concrete curb and sidewalks, followed by asphalt milling, resurfacing, and striping. The work is anticipated to begin on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, and will continue through July, weather permitting. See map here.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
Progress at Upcoming Pollo Campero on 355 in Gaithersburg

Back in January, we let you know that Pollo Campero would be taking over the location that was home to KFC until December 2020 at 426 N Frederick Rd in Gaithersburg. The exterior of the building appears to almost be finished (minus the signage) and the location is currently hiring.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
Restaurants Participating in This Weekend’s Taste of Rockville

Hometown Holidays/Taste of Rockville takes place this weekend, Saturday, May 28 and Sunday, May 29 between 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. at Redgate Park (14500 Avery Road). This is the first year at the new location, moving away from Rockville Town Square where the event was previously held. Per...
ROCKVILLE, MD
American Fashion Now Open in Diamond Square Shopping Center

American Fashion is now open at 50 Bureau Dr in the Diamond Square Shopping Center in Gaithersburg, the former location of the Computer Place. American Fashion was previously located at 9639 Lost Knife Rd in Montgomery Village Crossing. Diamond Square is also home to George’s Hot Pot, Diamond Sushi & Buffet, Madras Place, Giant, Massage Season, and Play More Games.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
Jumping for Jollibee! Fast food restaurant set to open in Alexandria June 15

ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — Fast food chain Jollibee is opening a new restaurant in Alexandria, Virginia this summer, according to the company's website. The new location is planned for 4809 Beauregard Street. Jollibee specializes in fried chicken, burgers, spaghetti and Filipino dishes. Details on a possible grand opening and...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Opening Date for Claire’s in Gaithersburg Square

Teen accessory chain Claire’s new location in Gaithersburg Square is scheduled to open Tuesday, May 31. It is taking over the former Grog’s Beer and Wine location between AT&T and Ashley Furniture Homestore. The Claire’s located a quarter of a mile away inside of Lakeforest Mall is now closed. As malls across the nation are closing, Claire’s is opening more locations in strip malls, as well as “store-inside-store’s” at Wal-Marts.
Northwest High School Junior Opens Boutique in Kentlands

Juliana Neumann has always had the dream of attending New York’s Fashion Institute of Technology. As a 17 year old junior at Northwest High School she has gotten a jumpstart on her dream by opening her own boutique in the Kentlands neighborhood of Gaithersburg. Her new boutique, Bon Ju...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
Marylanders return to Memorial Day traditions put on hold during pandemic

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — For many Marylanders, this Memorial Day weekend meant returning to traditions that were put on hold during the COVID-19 pandemic. Many people who attended a parade Monday in Annapolis told 11 News how they felt about the importance of Memorial Day and observing it with others, saying it was their first time at an event like this in more than two years.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Signage is Up at The Breakfast Club

The Breakfast Club is coming soon to 8240 Fenton Street in Downtown Silver Spring and a recent Instagram post by the restaurant shows that another step closer to opening has been taken as signage is up at the upcoming restaurant. The restaurant, which will feature breakfast all day, but will...
SILVER SPRING, MD
Boater Dies in Water at Sandy Point State Park

Maryland Natural Resources Police (NRP) have released more information about how a 43-year-old man died in the water near Sandy Point State Park on Sunday. NRP responded to the beach around 12:30 p.m. after getting reports of an unresponsive man being pulled from the water. Officers say a good Samaritan saw the man floating and was able to bring him back to the marina.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
Olney neighborhood recovering after tornado swept through

OLNEY, Md. — If you drove down Queen Elizabeth Drive in Olney, Maryland now, you would likely miss most of the damage that the severe weather left behind on Friday. But John Straton, who has lived in the neighborhood for 30 years, says he has never lived through anything like it.
OLNEY, MD
10300 Westlake Drive #S103

Lovely Renovated Condo in Bethesda with ALL Utilities, parking, and basic cable included! Won't Last Long! - COMPLETELY RENOVATED 3 BED/ 2 BATH CONDO WITH ALL UTILITIES & 1 COVERED PARKING SPACE INCLUDED IN THE RENT!!! Perfectly located just across the street from Montgomery Mall, essential shopping and dining. Condo has New Bathrooms, New Carpet, & is Freshly Painted! Interior features a spacious kitchen with Granite Counters, Stainless steel appliances, upgraded cabinetry, beautiful tile floors, and a spacious balcony overlooking lush greenery and a community swimming pool. There is an enclosed patio off of the Master bedroom. Secure entry, building w/elevator, common laundry rooms (across the hall from unit). Community is nearby public transportation- bus stops (Metro/Ride On), the I-495/270 juncture, and a quick drive to Grosvenor (metro garage), Medical Center, and Bethesda metro stations on the red line. Easy access to Cabin John park (tennis courts, ice skating rink, trails, creek, fenced-in dog park), more shopping, and restaurant choices. Basic cable also included in rent. Tenant must cover 80% of hardwood floors. No pets. No smoking. Professionally Managed. Call showing contact for viewing.
BETHESDA, MD

