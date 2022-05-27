Things To Do in Montgomery Parks on Memorial Day Weekend

Beginning June 10, Planet Fitness at 255 Muddy Branch Rd in Gaithersburg will no longer be open 24 hours, seven days a week. The gym will now close on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday nights. See full hours listed below. The other MoCo locations (Germantown, Rockville, and two in Silver Spring) will remain 24-7 according to a representative at the Gaithersburg gym. In other Planet Fitness news, teenagers in MoCo can work out for free all summer at Planet Fitness through August 31st by downloading a digital key tag on PlanetFitness.com. Any teenager to sign up for the program is automatically entered for a chance to win a $500 scholarship (one winner per state). Additional information can be seen below.

21 HOURS AGO