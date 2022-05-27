ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Ian Burchnall leaves Notts County to take over at Forest Green

By NewsChain Sport
 4 days ago
Forest Green have announced the appointment of Ian Burchnall as the club’s new head coach.

Burchnall leaves his role at Notts County, having guided them into the Vanarama National League play-offs, to replace Rob Edwards, who took over at Watford following a controversial departure last month.

Rovers won the Sky Bet League Two title last season and Burchnall is confident the Gloucestershire club can continue to move in the right direction.

“I’m really delighted to sign at FGR and be part of what is an exciting chapter in the club’s history,” Burchnall said on the club’s website.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to come and lead the club and the challenge of football in League One was just too good to turn down, especially at a progressive and forward-thinking club.

“I want to thank Dale (Vince) and Rich (Hughes) for bringing me in, and to Notts County for the time I spent at the club. I’m looking forward to getting started.”

Forest Green chairman Dale Vince felt let down by Edwards entering into negotiations with Watford over their managerial vacancy for next season “behind the backs” of the League Two champions.

Vince, though, feels the cordial negotiations between Rovers and County show how things can be sorted amicably.

“We’re all excited to welcome Ian to the club and look forward to our first season together in League One,” Vince said.

“Big credit to Notts County for the way they handled this – between us we’ve shown how moves in football can still get done properly and above board.”

Forest Green director of football Rich Hughes added: “It’s great to have Ian on board – he plays a fantastic type of football which our fans will love, and he has the skills to establish the club as a League One outfit.”

