Gov. Lamont calls for flags to fly at half-staff on Memorial Day

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – All U.S. and state flags are directed to be flown at half-staff this upcoming Monday in observance of Memorial Day.

Gov. Ned Lamont announced that he is directing flags in Connecticut to be flown at half-staff from sunrise until noon in observance of Memorial Day, to honor and mourn the members of the military who have died while serving the U.S. Armed Forces.

“Enlisting in the military is an incredibly selfless act, and the members of our Armed Forces risk so much in their duties. We are forever grateful for those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our country while defending the freedoms that define who are as a nation. They will forever have our respect and our gratitude, and we will always honor their service to our country,” said Gov. Lamont.

It’s a unique custom that for this upcoming holiday, flags are lowered throughout the duration of the morning and then raised to full staff at noon for the rest of the day. Since no flag should fly higher than the U.S. flag, all other flags (such as state, municipal, corporate, or otherwise) should also be lowered during the allotted time, according to state officials.

Gov. Lamont also announced in a statement that the Pearl Harbor Memorial Bridge in New Haven, informally known among residents as the Q Bridge, will be illuminated in red, white, and blue lights each night this holiday weekend.

The lights will be beginning on the evening of Friday, May 27, and continuing through the evening of Monday, May 30.

“Each year, Memorial Day reminds us of those who sacrificed for our freedoms, and we remember those who lost their lives while serving our country. We will always be indebted to the men and women who answered the call to defend our democracy. We pay tribute to these men and women, their spouses, and families for their sacrifices. We will never forget their bravery and patriotism, and we promise to keep their legacies alive,” said Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.