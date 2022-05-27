ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magnolia State Live

$13,500 ring stolen at gunpoint from Mississippi jewelry store. Arrests made after interstate chase by multiple agencies.

By Vicksburg Post Staff
Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47QApD_0fsDnKrq00

The theft of a $13,500 diamond solitaire ring from a Vicksburg jewelry store on Thursday led to a multi-agency takedown effort on Interstate 20 East.

At approximately 10:17 a.m., a female suspect entered Carter Jewelers on Pemberton Boulevard and asked to see a solitaire diamond ring. Employees said the store associate let the suspect hold the ring and try it on, but when they asked the woman to return the ring, the woman refused. After several attempts by the associate to get the ring back, the suspect exited the store and got into her vehicle.

The associate followed the suspect to her vehicle, a silver GMC Terrain, and again asked for the ring. The suspect allegedly told the associate that she had a gun on her person and “was not afraid to use it,” employees said. The suspect then drove away, hopping a curb in the process and damaging one of the vehicle’s tires.

According to reports from the Vicksburg Police Department, the vehicle traveled east on Interstate 20 until the tire went flat. At that point, the vehicle had crossed into Hinds County and was stopped on the side of the highway.

At approximately 11:50 a.m., a Mississippi Highway Patrol trooper saw two vehicles parked on the shoulder of Interstate 20 in Hinds County, one of which matched the description of the armed robbery suspect. There were two women and one man standing on the side of the road beside the vehicles. Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace and Deputy Johnny Beauchamp arrived on the scene as well, to assist MHP.

According to MHP, as officers from the Mississippi Highway Patrol and Warren County Sheriff’s Department approached the three individuals near the parked vehicles, the male fled on foot, crossed the interstate and began to climb a fence when a Trooper placed him in custody. The females were arrested without incident.

The arrest team was MHP Sgt. Eric Henry and MHP Trooper Darnika Mayfield. Warren County Sheriff’s Deputy Johnny Beauchamp and Sheriff Martin Pace provided assistance.

The male, identified as Richard T. Kyles, 36, of Jackson, has been transported to the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department and is charged with resisting arrest, receiving stolen property and possessing a controlled substance. The armed robbery suspect, identified as Hope Robinson, and the second female, who was not identified, were transported to the Vicksburg Police Department.

The Vicksburg Police Department is handling Robinson’s arrest since the jewelry theft took place within its jurisdiction. Police Chief Penny Jones said Robinson is anticipated to have an initial appearance in court on Friday, and that she did not have a gun at the time of the robbery.

This incident is currently under investigation by the Vicksburg Police Department, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations, the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, and the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

The armed robbery was initially reported as having taken place at Kroger by another media source. This was misinformation.

Comments / 4

Related
WJTV 12

Man’s body found at abandoned Jackson motel

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities are investigating after a man’s body was found at an abandoned motel in Jackson. Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart said the incident happened at the abandoned motel on Ellis Avenue near Interstate 20 around 1:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 31. The victim died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to […]
JACKSON, MS
Vicksburg Post

Vicksburg teens arrested with stolen firearms in Claiborne County

Following area graduation ceremonies on Friday night, Vicksburg teenagers found themselves at a Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office checkpoint just outside of Port Gibson — and what deputies discovered likely saved many lives. The Port Gibson Police Department and the sheriff’s office, according to reports, had previously received a...
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Brandon Police Department investigating motorcycle fatality along I-20

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - Brandon Police Department is investigating a motorcycle fatality that occurred Sunday night along I-20. Rankin County Coroner David Ruth confirms that 56-year-old Kenneth Donald Spegal, of Hannibal, Mo., was killed in the single-vehicle crash. Spegal had been staying in several locations in Jackson and Rankin County...
BRANDON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jewelry#Pemberton Boulevard
WAPT

Motorcyclist killed in I-20 crash

BRANDON, Miss. — A Missouri man died Sunday when the motorcycle he was riding crashed on Interstate 20. The one-vehicle crash was reported at about 9:30 p.m. near the east Brandon exit, police said. The motorcycle ran off the road and struck a guardrail, according to a news release from Chief William Thompson.
BRANDON, MS
WJTV 12

Two arrested on drug charges in Yazoo County

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – On two separate occasions, two people were arrested for drug-related charges in Yazoo County. The Yazoo Herald reported Steven Pettigrew, 42, was charged with possession of a controlled substance. Yazoo County Chief Deputy Terry Gann said he was arrested during a traffic stop after officers discovered meth. Gann said officers […]
YAZOO COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Man killed in Claiborne County crash

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)- On Sunday, May 29, the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) responded to a fatal crash on Highway 18 in Claiborne County. Officers said a 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer was traveling west on Highway 18 when it left the road and collided with a tree. They said driver Eddrick D. Good, 44, of Port […]
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Two arrested for home burglary in Lamar County

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Two men were arrested in connection to a home burglary that happened on Sandra Lane in Lamar County on Saturday, May 28. Lamar County deputies said a neighbor called about a burglary in progress. Officers said Jeremie Morgan, 34, of Petal, and Samuel Lee, 37, of Hattiesburg, were found inside […]
LAMAR COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Bomb threat at Natchez Stine cleared

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities cleared a bomb threat that happened at Natchez Stine on Saturday, May 28. The Natchez Democrat reported store employees said the threat was made over their business radios. However, some of the radios are unaccounted for, and the employees were unsure who made the threat. Officers arrived and closed off […]
NATCHEZ, MS
wxxv25.com

Two killed in Kiln house fire identified

Hancock County Coroner Jeff Hair has identified the two people who died in a Memorial Day Weekend tragedy. At 10: 25 p.m. Saturday, 58-year-old Mark Failor and 52-year-old Candace Failor, both from Magee, died in a house fire in the Kiln as they were visiting the Coast for the weekend.
KILN, MS
WJTV 12

Man shot in leg at Exxon in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A man was shot in the leg in an Exxon parking lot in Hattiesburg on Saturday, May 28. Hattiesburg police said they responded to the shooting around 3:00 p.m. on U.S. 98. Officers said they received a call from a local hospital shortly after, stating a man had been dropped off […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Shooting investigation underway in Hub City after man wounded

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - An investigation is underway in Hattiesburg after a shooting left a man injured Saturday afternoon. According to Hattiesburg Police Department spokesperson Ryan Moore, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 6400 block of U.S. Highway 98 just after 3 p.m. Shortly after, officers...
HATTIESBURG, MS
Magnolia State Live

Magnolia State Live

Jackson, MS
82K+
Followers
6K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

 https://magnoliastatelive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy