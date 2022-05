MARION—On Saturday, May 28, officers responded to 133 Johnson St at 11:01 p.m., for a report of domestic violence. The victim alleged that her live-in boyfriend, Raymond. L. Wilson (DOB 11/14/72) had assaulted her and held her against her will in the home. Mr. Wilson had fled the scene prior to the officers arrival. There was also an allegation that Mr. Wilson was armed with a firearm.

MARION, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO