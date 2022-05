G7 countries commit to working towards coal phase-out

BERLIN, May 27 (Reuters) - The Group of Seven countries committed to working towards phasing out polluting coal-fuelled energy, without fixing a date to do so, and largely decarbonise their power sectors by 2035, according to a meeting communique published on Friday.

The countries commit to "a goal of achieving predominantly decarbonised electricity sectors by 2035," said the communique, published after a meeting of G7 energy, climate and environment ministers in Berlin.

They also plan "concrete and timely steps towards the goal of an eventual phase-out of domestic unabated coal power generation," it said.

"Unabated" refers to power plants that do not use technology to capture their emissions.

Reporting by Kirsti Knolle and Maria Sheahan, Editing by Rachel More

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.