G7 countries commit to working towards coal phase-out

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
BERLIN, May 27 (Reuters) - The Group of Seven countries committed to working towards phasing out polluting coal-fuelled energy, without fixing a date to do so, and largely decarbonise their power sectors by 2035, according to a meeting communique published on Friday.

The countries commit to "a goal of achieving predominantly decarbonised electricity sectors by 2035," said the communique, published after a meeting of G7 energy, climate and environment ministers in Berlin.

They also plan "concrete and timely steps towards the goal of an eventual phase-out of domestic unabated coal power generation," it said.

"Unabated" refers to power plants that do not use technology to capture their emissions.

