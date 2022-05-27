5 people killed, 2 injured in Pottstown, Pa. house explosion

Philadelphia public pools are still plagued by a lifeguard shortage — but officials are optimistic that this summer will be better. There’s less than a month left until Philly’s public pools are scheduled to start opening. But the Department of Parks & Recreation still needs to hire more lifeguards. Officials say if they get about 60 more staffers signed up, they’ll be able to open 65 of their usual 70+ pools.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO