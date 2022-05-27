ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pottstown, PA

5 people killed, 2 injured in Pottstown, Pa. house explosion

WHYY
WHYY
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This story originally appeared on 6abc. The death toll from a Thursday night house explosion in Pottstown, Montgomery County has increased....

whyy.org

Comments / 0

Related
WHYY

Rising U.S. traffic deaths put focus on one Philly road

Just one more step and the stroller would have been on the curb. The thought haunts Latanya Byrd years after a driver racing down Roosevelt Boulevard in Philadelphia struck and killed her 27-year-old niece, Samara Banks, and three of Banks’ young sons as they crossed the 12-lane road. Today, many of the conditions that led to the fatal 2013 crash still exist.
WHYY

Healthy NewsWorks has taught Philly-area students how to be reporters for years. This year the children learned ‘How We Heal’

In 2003, Marian Uhlman, then a journalist at the Philadelphia Inquirer, and Susan Spencer, a second grade teacher, launched a collaboration at an Upper Darby elementary school. Called Healthy NewsWorks, the program sought to address health issues and childhood reading problems by transforming students into young journalists. Nearly 20 years...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Pottstown, PA
Pottstown, PA
Accidents
Pottstown, PA
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Keller
WHYY

Gun violence activists call for stronger legislation to stop mass shootings, street violence

Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporter Sammy Caiola here. In the wake of the elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday, Philadelphia lawmakers and activists are demanding stronger gun laws for Pennsylvania, arguing that restricting firearm access could help prevent mass shootings as well as the daily exchanges of bullets on Philly streets.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

A Seasoned Warrior Helping Others in the Battle Against Addiction

“It’s bigger than me,” says Patrick Dooley, 53, “I’m just one piece of the puzzle. Patrick “Pat” Dooley is a Certified Recovery Specialist that supports research at the Penn Center for Mental Health. At least that’s the job he’s paid to do. His real work, however, is on the front lines of the opioid crisis. He’s co-founder of a non-profit called Kensington Cares.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pennsylvania State Police#Fire Marshal#Accident#Pottstown Borough
WHYY

Praise for one-of-a-kind Philly diversion program rooted in 2020 civil unrest

Criminal justice reform advocates are applauding a diversion program created to resolve the hundreds of felony cases that came out of the civil unrest that followed the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis in 2020. The Restorative Response Program offered nearly 600 non-violent offenders — many of them young Black...
WHYY

‘Love them, lead them’: Advocates say parents play a major role in stopping youth gun violence

Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporter Sammy Caiola here. In the aftermath of Texas’s elementary school shooting, and on the two-year mark of George Floyd’s murder by Minneapolis police, the need to help children process the unrelenting toll of gun violence in America is clearer than ever.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WHYY

Philly needs 60 more lifeguards to open most pools this summer

Philadelphia public pools are still plagued by a lifeguard shortage — but officials are optimistic that this summer will be better. There’s less than a month left until Philly’s public pools are scheduled to start opening. But the Department of Parks & Recreation still needs to hire more lifeguards. Officials say if they get about 60 more staffers signed up, they’ll be able to open 65 of their usual 70+ pools.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Philadelphia School of Circus Arts Offers Big Top Training

Next on You Oughta Know, visit Tonewood Brewing, a N.J. brewery that taps into sustainable methods. Learn more about our complicated immigration process with attorney Kristofer Kaufmann. Get the facts on investing in cryptocurrency from CoinDesk Editor Zack Seward. Meet Dr. Monique Gary, a surgeon who offers healing farmhouse retreats. Join host Regina Mitchell at circus school.
WHYY

WHYY

Philadelphia, PA
15K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WHYY connects you to your community and the world by delivering reliable information and worthwhile entertainment.

 https://whyy.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy