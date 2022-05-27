5 people killed, 2 injured in Pottstown, Pa. house explosion
This story originally appeared on 6abc. The death toll from a Thursday night house explosion in Pottstown, Montgomery County has increased....whyy.org
This story originally appeared on 6abc. The death toll from a Thursday night house explosion in Pottstown, Montgomery County has increased....whyy.org
WHYY connects you to your community and the world by delivering reliable information and worthwhile entertainment.https://whyy.org/
Comments / 0