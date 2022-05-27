ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
19-year-old found fatally shot in southwest Columbus home

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 19-year-old woman was found fatally shot...

WBNS 10TV Columbus

Police: Man fatally shot after catching suspect breaking into wife's car

GALLOWAY, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is searching for the suspect accused of shooting and killing a man in his driveway near Galloway early Tuesday morning. The shooting was reported shortly after 4:20 a.m. in the area of Parkglen Road and Baytree Drive. According to police, 39-year-old...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman injured after being shot while in car

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 27-year-old woman was injured Sunday morning after Columbus police said she was shot in the shoulder just southwest of the University District. Officers responded to the 1200 block of Steelwood Road, at approximately 9:10 a.m. for a report of a shooting. At the scene, officers found the victim had been […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police: Car break-in leads to fatal shooting in Galloway

GALLOWAY, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are investigating a deadly shooting along Parkglen Road in the Galloway area, early Tuesday morning.   At about 4:22 a.m., Tuesday, officers were called to the 6100 block of Parkglen Road on the report of a shooting.   When officers arrived on scene, they found Joshua Moyer, 39, suffering from […]
GALLOWAY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

62-year-old man dead after South Linden shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after a Sunday morning shooting in South Linden, according to Columbus Police. Columbus Police said officers went to the 2100 block of Hamilton Ave. just before 7:00am and found a 62-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene at 7:11am. This […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One dead after Reynoldsburg shooting

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after a drive-by shooting in Reynoldsburg Monday afternoon. Police responded to Birchview Drive South near the intersection of Belltree Drive at approximately 3:06 p.m. for a call of a shooting. Reynoldsburg police said the victim was a 42-year-old man. According to the dispatch center Metropolitan Emergency Communication […]
REYNOLDSBURG, OH
NBC4 Columbus

CPD: South Linden shooting victim identified

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Police have identified the victim of a deadly shooting that occurred in South Linden Sunday morning. CPD state Lawrence Smith III, 62, was found suffering from gunshot wounds at the 2100 block of Hamilton Avenue just before 7:00am Sunday. Smith III was pronounced dead at 7:11am, according to police. This […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police: Man shot multiple times while sitting in car in North Linden

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Police are investigating after a man was shot multiple times in North Linden while he was sitting in his car with a friend Saturday evening, per a release from police. CPD state that officers went to the 2400 block of Hiawatha Street just after 8:15pm and found a 22-year-old man […]
NBC4 Columbus

One dead after shooting reported at Ohio Statehouse

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One man is dead after being shot outside of the Ohio Statehouse Sunday night, according to the Columbus Division of Police. According to CPD, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:07 p.m. The Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed the man was found at the northwest corner of the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police: Man escapes after standoff in Marion

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) – Marion police are searching for a suspect after a day-long standoff in Marion Sunday. Police are looking for Raymond L. Wilson, 49, after negotiations between police and Wilson stalled and officers forced their way into the home and Wilson could not be found. According to police, an allegation of domestic violence […]
MARION, OH
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC4 Columbus

Suspect indicted for killing a man found dead in car on I-71

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus man was indicted Friday on two counts of murder and one count of tampering with evidence, according to court records. Michael V. Thilat, 29, was charged with murder May 19 for allegedly shooting and killing Anthony Luney, a 56-year-old found dead May 14 in his Mini Cooper on 1-71 […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

CPD: Man shoots at people sitting on porch in South Linden

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man has been charged after allegedly firing shots at two people sitting on their porch in South Linden, according to Columbus Police. CPD says that officers went to the 1200 block of East 18th Ave. just before 8:30pm Friday and found a house hit with gunfire. Police state the suspect […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police identify man killed in southeast Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police have identified the victim who died Saturday following a shooting on the city’s southeast side. Around 2 a.m. Saturday, police responded to reports of a shooting at the 4600 block of Fenimore Court, where they found Rayn Cannon, 32, suffering from gunshot wounds, according to a news release from […]

