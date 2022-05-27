ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chili, NY

MCSO Searching For Missing Chili Teenager

iheart.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Monroe County Sheriff's Office needs your help to find a missing child. Investigators say...

wham1180.iheart.com

iheart.com

Police Identify Latest Homicide Victim

Rochester police say the man killed in Sunday's shooting Avenue was 42-year-old Orlando Santiago. He was the security guard who shot and killed a man in self-defense three years ago at the Cedarwood Towers apartments. Santiago was shot to death while driving on Hudson Avenue, near Roycroft Drive. Police say the shots came from a second vehicle. They aren't speculating on a motive, and no one is in custody. Santiago is the city's 26th homicide victim this year.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Canandaigua man charged with murder for 6-year-old’s death in South Carolina drive-by shooting

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Canandaigua Police Department say a 20-year-old was arrested in connection to the death of a 6-year-old in South Carolina earlier this month. Authorities say Michael Lloyd, of Canandaigua, was arrested Monday as a fugitive from justice. According to police, there was an active warrant out of South Carolina […]
CANANDAIGUA, NY
News 8 WROC

Rochester police investigate Lake Avenue assault

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are investigating what they call an assault along Lake Avenue and Ravine Avenue. Officers were called to the area shortly before noon Monday for reports of a man shot in the face. They found a 38-year-old man who had not been shot, but who was bleeding from the head. […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Man hospitalized with injuries to his face

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Police say they were called to treat a man who had been shot in the face on Monday. The incident happened in the area of Lake and Ravine Avenues around 11:30 Monday morning. Police say that upon arrival they found a 38-year-old man with obvious...
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Crash near Whitehall leaves motorcyclist dead

WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Michigan State Police say a motorcyclist died after a crash outside of Wesco gas station Monday evening. The crash happened when a van pulled out of the parking lot on Colby Street into the path of the motorcycle. The motorcyclist died at the scene, and his...
WHITEHALL, MI
iheart.com

Canandaigua Man Arrested in Death of S. Carolina Boy

A man wanted for the death of a 6-year-old boy in South Carolina has been arrested in Canandaigua. Twenty-year-old Michael Lloyd, of Canandaigua, was found yesterday at an address on Saltonstall Street. Lloyd is being held as a fugitive and is wanted on a warrant for first-degree murder in the...
CANANDAIGUA, NY
FL Radio Group

Fatal Dirt Bike Accident in Wayne County Under Investigation

A dirt-bike accident in Wayne County early Sunday morning has claimed the life of a 22-year-old man. State Police responded to a Wolcott Street residence in Red Creek after an unresponsive man was found lying in the driveway. An investigation determined Bret Gascoigne, Junior, was driving an unregistered Yamaha dirtbike on State Route 104A when he lost control of it and left the roadway, striking a parked car in the driveway of the Wolcott Street home. Police say Gascoigne was thrown from the bike and died on impact as he was not wearing a helmet.
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
13 WHAM

Man killed in Wayne County dirt bike crash

Red Creek, N.Y. — New York State Police say a man is dead after a dirt bike crash in Wayne County early Sunday morning. Troopers responded to Wolcott Street in Red Creek for a report of an unresponsive motorcyclist. The investigation found Bret Gascoigne, 22, was northbound on an...
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
NewsBreak
WHEC TV-10

ATV rider crashes into police car while performing "wheelie"

ROCHESTER N.Y. (WHEC) — The Rochester Police Department said an ATV crashed into a police car when the rider was performing a "wheelie" on Sunday night. No one was injured during the crash on North Clinton near Upper Falls at 10:20 p.m. RPD said the 22-year-old rider ran from the scene after the crash and jumped on another ATV. After a chase with the second ATV, officers apprehended the man and issued a ticket.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

MCSO investigating one-car crash in Gates

Gates, N.Y. — Monroe County Sheriff's Office is investigating a one-car crash in Gates Saturday afternoon. The westbound off ramp from Route 531 and the offramp to Elmgrove Road is currently closed for investigation. The driver has minor injuries and was taken to the hospital for further care. MCSO...
GATES, NY

