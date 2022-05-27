ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tourists were kinder back then

Aspen Daily News
 4 days ago

Driving a taxi my first Christmas night living in Aspen was interesting. Quite a few offers for sex and drugs, people looking and people offering. I miss that old Aspen, and for the record I never accepted any alcohol. It’s Party Town, U.S.A....

www.aspendailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Aspen Daily News

Goodbye messy vitality, hello toxic negativity

Stranger days I’ve never seen. Hail, rain, wind, snow, bullets and bombs are in the air. Our collective mental illness is at an all-time high while common sense appears to be at an all-time low. Just like the recent ACRA survey reveals: It’s beautiful and angry around here. Tourists...
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Daily News

‘Angry but beautiful’

Some service-industry workers in Jackson, Wyoming, have started calling it “Aspen Hole.”. “Because it’s so expensive,” explained Bogan from behind the bar at Cafe Genevieve, bustling with the Mother’s Day breakfast crowd. Local newspapers’ pages tell similar stories to the ones in the Roaring Fork Valley:...
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Daily News

Local news in brief, May 31

This week, Aspen Daily News launches its newest product in a growing lineup, a seasonal guide publication called Authentic Aspen. The 56-page summer edition has the staples readers would expect in a guide — like restaurant, retail and art gallery directories — alongside local insights ranging from cheeky recommendations to surviving the Food and Wine Classic to tips on which must-haves should be in every angler’s bag to a recipe for the perfect summertime cocktail.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex And Drugs#Party Town
Aspen Daily News

Maroon Bells bus service

I recently read that RFTA is short on bus drivers, so if I were running that operation, I would want to figure out where to best use my resources. The bus service to Maroon Bells is an unnecessary service. People will not stop coming to Aspen if you don’t offer this service. They will find another way to visit the Bells. This would free up the road for the occasional car that wants to pay the gate fee or better yet bikes, including e-bikes, walkers, rollerbladers, and the occasional rollerskier. It would certainly enhance the experience for everyone and not having it subsidized by the taxpayer, no unnecessary buses spewing fumes, a great thing for bike shops to rent bikes, a much healthier experience for everyone including visitors, tax revenue (positive) from bike rentals, less wildlife disruption from buses, less danger for bikers, etc. from buses, bus drivers allocated where needed due to shortage and a small contribution to helping the climate.
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Daily News

Glenwood Springs announces plans for 125th Strawberry Days

After a two-year, pandemic-induced pause, Strawberry Days is back in Glenwood Springs, from June 17 to 19, at Two Rivers Park. Presented by the Glenwood Springs Chamber Foundation, Glenwood Springs Chamber Resort Association and Alpine Bank, the kickoff to the weekend celebration will occur early on Thursday at Bethel Plaza with the Bell Creek Band, 6:30-8:30 pm.
KJCT8

VIDEO: Teams scramble to free raft stuck in river by Palisade

PALISADE, Colo. (KJCT) - Rescue team in Palisade are racing to free a boat stuck in the Colorado River. Palisade local Rose Avery said that the current was too fast for rescuers to reach the stuck raft quickly, and that a cement divider in the section of the river had caught the watercraft. The boat went down the wrong side of the divider and was caught in a deep crevice in the riverbank.
PALISADE, CO
Aspen Daily News

Aspen real estate snapshot, May 30

Below is the highest- and lowest-priced closing on a free-market, private, whole-ownership sale from the most recent Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office website. This five-bedroom home offers views of ski runs, high ceilings, a hot tub and deck. $9,750,000. Low. Snowmass Village. This brand-new, two-bedroom condo offers 1,000...
99.9 KEKB

This $3.2 Million Colorado Barn Home is Awaiting Your Final Touch

Looking for a totally unique, yet not fully equipped home to put your own finishing touches on? This might be the home you are looking for. This one-bedroom, two-bathroom barn-style home located in Basalt, Colorado is truly one of a kind. The home located at 1633 Emma Spur has a total of 2,117 square feet of living space on 4.05 acres of land.
BASALT, CO
Aspen Daily News

Margo: Feeling the kickback in America and it’s devastating

The day before Levi’s last day of kindergarten at Basalt Elementary School, we got a message from the school principal informing us parents were no longer invited to attend the traditional field day festivities. “After a consultation with the Basalt Police Department we have decided to keep our all-school assembly limited to BES students and invite our families to view via Facebook live.”
BASALT, CO
CBS Denver

Authorities Respond To Area Where Hiker Spotted Mountain Lion On Lookout Mountain

By Anna Maria Basquez (CBS4) – Wildlife authorities were on the trails in the Golden area Saturday after a mountain lion was spotted by a hiker with a dog on a trail on Lookout Mountain. Dispatch reports just after 10:30 a.m. stated someone walking a dog was stopped by a mountain lion taking notice of them and then continuing on its way up a trail. The party reportedly asked officers by phone what to do to prevent an attack. The mountain lion sighting took place at 1678 Lookout Mountain Road, state parks officials confirmed. The area is in the Windy Saddle Park, a...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
Aspen Daily News

Thinking about the missing

Memorial Day, as I write this, is a day to think back to people and things we miss. My father served in the Navy in World War II and Korea on aircraft carriers. I found a history of the ship he served aboard during the crucial naval battle for Leyte Gulf in the Philippines. It was the first use of Kamikaze planes. His ship barely escaped these suicide planes and also torpedoes. Other ships in the group were lost. Many sailors died.
CARBONDALE, CO
Aspen Daily News

Safety in schools

In his column, “Troll-free zone,” Lorenzo Semple asks the question, what is preventing a school shooting from happening here?. Hateful, insulting speech is very prevalent online, and there is no doubt about it. Every time there’s a school shooting, they find, later on, there were some clues online.
ASPEN, CO
KDVR.com

Westbound I-70 closed at Loveland Pass

DENVER (KDVR) — UPDATE: Westbound I-70 has reopened to traffic between Exit 216 to US 6; Loveland Pass and Exit 205 to US 6; CO 9; Silverthorne. The Colorado Department of Transportation issued a road closure at Loveland Pass due to road safety concerns. Snowy conditions are causing a...
LOVELAND, CO
KJCT8

Mason McClenathan, a 16-year-old from Montrose, was killed due to a DUI.

TALK ABOUT YOUR CLOSE CALLS... IT'S CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER FOR THE MASSIVE CALF CREEK AND HERMIT PEAK FIRE IN NEW MEXICO. COMMUNITIES ACROSS THE NATION ARE REMEMBERING THE MEN AND WOMEN WHO GAVE THEIR LIVES SERVING OUR COUNTRY... HERE IN GRAND JUNCTION, THE FLEET RESERVE ASSOCIATION HELD THEIR NAVY WREATH LAYING CEREMONY...
MONTROSE, CO
KKTV

30 pounds of suspected meth seized following a routine traffic stop in Colorado

EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities in Colorado were able to take 30 pounds of drugs off the streets following a traffic stop last week. On May 25, the Vail Police Department pulled the driver of a vehicle over for following too closely on I-70 near Avon. The passenger of that vehicle was in possession of an illegally concealed handgun, according to the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy