Glenwood Springs, CO

Respect for the process

Aspen Daily News
 4 days ago

I thank the hundreds of people who joined the winning campaign and vote for 480...

www.aspendailynews.com

Aspen Daily News

Margo: Feeling the kickback in America and it’s devastating

The day before Levi’s last day of kindergarten at Basalt Elementary School, we got a message from the school principal informing us parents were no longer invited to attend the traditional field day festivities. “After a consultation with the Basalt Police Department we have decided to keep our all-school assembly limited to BES students and invite our families to view via Facebook live.”
BASALT, CO
Aspen Daily News

Thinking about the missing

Memorial Day, as I write this, is a day to think back to people and things we miss. My father served in the Navy in World War II and Korea on aircraft carriers. I found a history of the ship he served aboard during the crucial naval battle for Leyte Gulf in the Philippines. It was the first use of Kamikaze planes. His ship barely escaped these suicide planes and also torpedoes. Other ships in the group were lost. Many sailors died.
CARBONDALE, CO
Aspen Daily News

Safety in schools

In his column, “Troll-free zone,” Lorenzo Semple asks the question, what is preventing a school shooting from happening here?. Hateful, insulting speech is very prevalent online, and there is no doubt about it. Every time there’s a school shooting, they find, later on, there were some clues online.
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Daily News

Goodbye messy vitality, hello toxic negativity

Stranger days I’ve never seen. Hail, rain, wind, snow, bullets and bombs are in the air. Our collective mental illness is at an all-time high while common sense appears to be at an all-time low. Just like the recent ACRA survey reveals: It’s beautiful and angry around here. Tourists...
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Daily News

Glenwood Springs announces plans for 125th Strawberry Days

After a two-year, pandemic-induced pause, Strawberry Days is back in Glenwood Springs, from June 17 to 19, at Two Rivers Park. Presented by the Glenwood Springs Chamber Foundation, Glenwood Springs Chamber Resort Association and Alpine Bank, the kickoff to the weekend celebration will occur early on Thursday at Bethel Plaza with the Bell Creek Band, 6:30-8:30 pm.
Aspen Daily News

Airport redevelopment efforts taking flight

With an advisory committee now in place and a consultant chosen to help create a new layout plan, efforts to redevelop the Aspen-Pitkin County Airport are starting to pick up speed following a slight slowdown attributed to the pandemic. The new ASE Airport Advisory Board, whose members were chosen late...
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Daily News

Summer brings first glance at new STR and residential development ordinances

The month of June will be a busy one for the city of Aspen, and not just because summer tourism will be kicking off. Aspen City Council will hear first and second readings of two ordinances that will regulate short-term rentals and residential development as the city moves toward the expiration of the moratoriums.
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Daily News

Aspen-based land trust completes transfer of Mount Massive-area inholding

A local conservation group says it has transferred the last private inholding in the Mount Massive Wilderness to the U.S. Forest Service. Wilderness Land Trust, in a news release issued Friday, said the land on the east side of Independence Pass covers 20 acres in the Blue Lake area. An inholding is private land located within a government-owned area, such as a national park.
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Daily News

‘Angry but beautiful’

Some service-industry workers in Jackson, Wyoming, have started calling it “Aspen Hole.”. “Because it’s so expensive,” explained Bogan from behind the bar at Cafe Genevieve, bustling with the Mother’s Day breakfast crowd. Local newspapers’ pages tell similar stories to the ones in the Roaring Fork Valley:...
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Daily News

Maroon Bells bus service

I recently read that RFTA is short on bus drivers, so if I were running that operation, I would want to figure out where to best use my resources. The bus service to Maroon Bells is an unnecessary service. People will not stop coming to Aspen if you don’t offer this service. They will find another way to visit the Bells. This would free up the road for the occasional car that wants to pay the gate fee or better yet bikes, including e-bikes, walkers, rollerbladers, and the occasional rollerskier. It would certainly enhance the experience for everyone and not having it subsidized by the taxpayer, no unnecessary buses spewing fumes, a great thing for bike shops to rent bikes, a much healthier experience for everyone including visitors, tax revenue (positive) from bike rentals, less wildlife disruption from buses, less danger for bikers, etc. from buses, bus drivers allocated where needed due to shortage and a small contribution to helping the climate.
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Daily News

Aspen real estate snapshot, May 30

Below is the highest- and lowest-priced closing on a free-market, private, whole-ownership sale from the most recent Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office website. This five-bedroom home offers views of ski runs, high ceilings, a hot tub and deck. $9,750,000. Low. Snowmass Village. This brand-new, two-bedroom condo offers 1,000...

