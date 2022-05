BRECKSVILLE, Ohio – City Council has unanimously voted to continue Brecksville’s ban on the discharge of fireworks, except by licensed professionals. In doing so, council opted out of Ohio House Bill 172, which allows Ohio residents to set off fireworks on and around July 4 and other specific holidays. The bill, which became law in November, gives individual municipalities the option of adopting their own rules or banning fireworks altogether.

BRECKSVILLE, OH ・ 5 HOURS AGO