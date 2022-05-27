ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Look back at Chicago's beaches over the years

By Justin Kaufmann
Axios Chicago
Axios Chicago
 4 days ago

Area beaches open today!

  • Here's a look back at our city enjoying what Lake Michigan has to offer. Happy summer, Chicago.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46rDGc_0fsDkFdG00 The same Oak Street scene 90 years later. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45Bedf_0fsDkFdG00
Kids bury a friend up to his neck in the sand at 57th Street Beach in 1987. Photo: Stephen Marc/Chicago History Museum/Getty Images https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Tqq8x_0fsDkFdG00 A woman applies suntan lotion to her friend's back at North Avenue Beach in 1958. Photo: Underwood Archives/Getty Images https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=493QCv_0fsDkFdG00
Chicago families at 12th Street Beach in 1973. Photo: HUM Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D0YtP_0fsDkFdG00 Leslee Ditka wails after her first dunking at North Avenue Beach in 1948. Photo: Bettmann Archives/Getty Images https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TU6Sn_0fsDkFdG00
Justin and Monica working remotely at Montrose Beach in 2021. Photo: A random person who thankfully didn't steal our phone

Comments / 2

Related
CBS Chicago

Memorial Day beachgoers in Chicago upset when booze is confiscated

CHICAGO (CBS) -- People also packed the city's beaches on this Memorial Day.CBS 2's Tim McNicholas reports beachgoers faced a lot of security when they got there as Chicago police confiscated several booze bottles as they were checking peoples' bags heading into North Avenue Beach.They're working to avoid a repeat of some of those chaotic gatherings that made headlines earlier this month. Two weeks ago, hundreds of kids spilled out of North Avenue Beach and started blocking traffic and even jumping off cars.In light of that, many people here today welcomed the heightened security. But not everyone was happy about...
CHICAGO, IL
Axios Chicago

Your guide to Chicago's best bagels

After Justin picked Kaufman's Deli in Skokie and Monica picked Taste of New York in Wrigleyville, we asked for your bagel suggestions. As always, you came through:John M.: "Best bagels are at New York Bagel and Bialy on Touhy in Lincolnwood. The store is open literally 24/7, 365 days a year. Going there at midnight on Tuesday (for example) is just a part of the experience."Travis G., Monica H., Jerry S., John K., John O., Robert G., Stephanie G. and Garry J. agree.Nathan G.: "My wife has been basically living off of bagels and lox from Once Upon A Bagel...
CHICAGO, IL
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Chicago

Most Americans would agree that a good steak is one of the best meals ever. However, with so many steakhouses around nowadays is hard to pick one. Sure, you can make one at home, but we all like to go out from time to time and enjoy a nice meal at a restaurant. If you are looking for new steakhouses in Chicago, here is a list of 3 amazing places that serve delicious food and also have amazing atmosphere. All of them are great choices for both casual meals and special occasions.
CHICAGO, IL
chicagoonthecheap.com

Chicago Friday Night Flights In Bridgeport

For the sixth season, Chicago celebrates the city’s extensive craft beer scene with a spotlight on a different neighborhood each month. Bridgeport is the highlight for Chicago Friday Night Flights on June 24, 2022, from 6-9 pm. Head to Bridgeport’s South Side community and explore a host of other...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Chicago, IL
Government
Chicago, IL
Lifestyle
a-z-animals.com

Why is Chicago Called “The Windy City”?

Nicknames can emerge in the most unexpected ways. Every state in the United States has a handle that usually highlights one of its most notable characteristics. Because of its abundance of prairie grass, Illinois is nicknamed “The Prairie State.” But, why is Chicago called the “Windy City”? Is it true that Chicago is windy, or is it merely a metaphor? If you’ve ever walked around Lake Michigan, you’ve probably noticed a stronger breeze along the water, but that’s not why Chicago is known as the windy city. So, whence did the nickname “windy city” originate?
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago celebrates unofficial start to summer with event-packed weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Memorial Day Weekend is the unofficial start to summer, and this year Chicago is kicking off the season in style, hosting dozens of fun events, including a brand new musical festival downtown. CBS 2's Marissa Perlman stopped by Grant Park where Sueños Chicago was in full Swing Saturday with crowds, music and dancing. The all-new festival celebrates Latin Reggaton, and Saturday it had Grant Park packed with thousands of people for the beginning of the two-day festival. It also brought a huge security presence, and streets were closed off around the show. There were big headliners like J-Balvin and Ozuna, bringing...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beaches#Working Remotely#Oak Street#Lake Michigan#Chicago History Museum#Underwood Archives Getty#Universal Images Group#Getty Images Leslee Ditka#Bettmann Archives
WGN News

Does Pat Quinn Want to be Chicago Mayor?

CHICAGO — For a while now, political operatives and city hall observes have speculated about more veteran politicians exploring a run for mayor next year. Enter former governor Pat Quinn. He’s polling a possible mayoral bid and he’s willing to discuss city issues. For Quinn, a savvy politician with decades of experience, a Memorial Day […]
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Have you noticed sunken concrete around your home?

Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 05/21/2022: Founder and President of Perma-Seal Basement System’s Roy Spencer explains how they can fix sunken concrete on your sidewalk, pool deck or garage. To learn more about what services Perma-Seal provides go to permaseal.net or call 1-800-421-SEAL (7325).
CHICAGO, IL
chicagostarmedia.com

Hot summer hair trends

The first time I attended the “Midwest Beauty Show” as editor of my international beauty publication, “Sophisticate’s,” I was stunned at the attendance and all the exhibitors anxious to showcase their latest products, as well as the beautiful models walking the runways with finished looks for the new season. As the years moved along, the show was rebranded as America’s Beauty Show and has been held at Chicago’s McCormick Place and the Donald E. Stephens Convention & Conference Center in Rosemont. Being in beauty media, I was fortunate to view the incredible works of some of the industry’s leading artists. If you are not a certified cosmetologist you probably have not had the opportunity to attend this incredible trade show, but not to worry. This year I attended on behalf of the Chicago Star and had the opportunity to chat it up with ULTA’s Beauty Chief Artistic Director, Nick Stenson, about summer trends and haircare exclusively for the publication. And, as a bonus, we are proud to also showcase the ULTA Beauty collection from the company’s styling team.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
chicagostarmedia.com

Get Cookin' With...Chef Tony Priolo of Piccolo Sogno

We all know Chef Tony Priolo is an award-winning and much loved Chicago chef. However, what rounds him out as a true celebrity chef is his strong commitment to giving back. Recently, he helped spear-head the Chicago Chefs Cook for Ukraine event at Navy Pier, an event that attracted over 70 local chefs and supported World Central Kitchen and its efforts to provide emergency food relief for Ukrainians in need.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN Radio

PHOTOS: Trash left behind after Greatest Spectacle in Racing

INDIANAPOLIS — The roar of the Indianapolis 500 engines and the cheers of 325,000 fans have come and gone. Now all that remains at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway is the smell of stale beer and a sea of trash including everything from deserted coolers to a portable toilet. Organizations like local churches and schools will […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
KICK AM 1530

The World’s First Indoor Amusement Park Was Based in Illinois

It was a combination mall and indoor amusement park and is known for being the "World's First Indoor Amusement Park." Old Chicago was the name and it was created by the architecture of Louis Sullivan, who opened the combo mall and amusement park in 1975. Old Chicago was created to bring people out of the city to enjoy shopping, a day of fun with rides (including three roller coasters), and eventually, a circus was added. However, in building Old Chicago Sullivan was over the budgeted amount he had to build the mall, there were major electric issues within the first few days of opening, and the death of a trapeze entertainment at the circus made it difficult for the mall to stay open.
CBS Chicago

Four people arrested, projectiles thrown at officers at North Avenue Beach

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police arrested four people at North Avenue Beach late Memorial Day, and a group threw projectiles at officers afterward. A police source told CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov officers arrested four people after a disturbance at the beach. All four had guns, the source said.Police then tried to disperse a crowd that had amassed amid the arrests. The crowd began throwing objects such as bottles at officers – and someone even threw a pineapple, the source said.Officers called for a mass arrest response at the scene around 6:45 p.m.Police did not close the beach, but no one new was allowed to enter. Back on May 11, police arrested one person when hundreds spilled over into the Gold Coast and Old Town communities from North Avenue Beach. Some people were seen climbing on cars and Chicago Transit Authority buses in that incident.
CHICAGO, IL
Hyde Park Herald

Saying goodbye to Mellow Yellow

Mellow Yellow has closed its doors after 46 years in Hyde Park, and taking its place is Oooh Wee It Is, a soul food eatery spreading across the city. The longtime 53rd Street staple’s departure was announced suddenly, via a May 11 Facebook post from Oooh Wee owner Mark Walker. The restaurant, which opened in 1976 and specialized in ’70s fare like quiches and crêpes, closed for the final time on Sunday, May 15. Its food aside, for decades it was a popular breakfast destination for families, Sunday church-goers and local elected officials, notably Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle.
CHICAGO, IL
Thrillist

The 20 Best Burger Joints in Chicago

The hamburger and its salty potato French fry sidekick are an unbeatable duo pretty much anywhere you go—but here in Chicago, we have the best of the best slinging some of the juiciest and greasiest burgers out there. And for those who prefer beefless options, alternatives like veggie burgers, Beyond Burgers, salmon burgers, black bean burgers, and turkey burgers await. No matter what kind of patty you're craving, we got you. Here are our favorite burger joints from Chicago’s best restaurants right now.
CHICAGO, IL
Axios Chicago

Axios Chicago

Chicago, IL
58
Followers
117
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Chicago, anchored by Monica Eng and Justin Kauffman, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/chicago

Comments / 0

Community Policy