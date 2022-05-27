Look back at Chicago's beaches over the years
Area beaches open today!
- Here's a look back at our city enjoying what Lake Michigan has to offer. Happy summer, Chicago.
The same Oak Street scene 90 years later. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios Kids bury a friend up to his neck in the sand at 57th Street Beach in 1987. Photo: Stephen Marc/Chicago History Museum/Getty Images A woman applies suntan lotion to her friend's back at North Avenue Beach in 1958. Photo: Underwood Archives/Getty Images Chicago families at 12th Street Beach in 1973. Photo: HUM Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images Leslee Ditka wails after her first dunking at North Avenue Beach in 1948. Photo: Bettmann Archives/Getty Images Justin and Monica working remotely at Montrose Beach in 2021. Photo: A random person who thankfully didn't steal our phone
Comments / 2