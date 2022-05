A house in Santa Rosa is being declared a total loss after a fire. On Sunday afternoon, firefighters responded to reports of a house fire on the 2000 block of Franklin Avenue. The people inside the house had fled with their pets after failing to contain the fire. Firefighters found multiple bedrooms in the residence on fire and saw that flames had spread to the attic. Crews had it under control within 20 minutes but not before $300,000 in damages were done. The house was declared a total loss and uninhabitable. Smoking materials were determined to be the cause of the fire. No injuries were reported and three adults are being assisted with temporary housing by the Red Cross.

SANTA ROSA, CA ・ 4 HOURS AGO