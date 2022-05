San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance is about to enter his second NFL season and will likely officially be named the team's new starter at some point this summer. While Lance hasn't yet had adequate opportunities to prove himself ahead of veteran Jimmy Garoppolo, the 22-year-old has seen his name in headlines since February because of supposed concerns some within the 49ers organization may have about his ability to win the biggest games beginning in September.

SANTA CLARA, CA ・ 30 MINUTES AGO