The Uvalde community is preparing for the funerals of 19 children and two teachers gunned down a week ago. For Jessie Rodriguez, the pain of losing his 10-year-old daughter Annabelle and anger over the delayed police response is way too much to bear. The Justice Department says they will review the police response to the massacre. And senators on both sides of the political aisle are holding talks on legislation to address gun violence.

UVALDE, TX ・ 7 HOURS AGO