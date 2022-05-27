ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sulphur Springs, TX

More Charges Added Against Sulphur Springs Child Porn Suspect

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 75-year-old Sulphur Springs man arrested for Possession of Child Pornography...

Titus County Jail Bookings

Titus County arrested 24-year-old Michael D. Hughes of Mt. Pleasant on warrants for Assault of an elderly or disabled person and Interference with an Emergency Request for Assistance. He’s also being held on a TDCJ detainer and remains in the Titus County Jail. Erick Ramirez. Deputies arrested 27-year-old Erick...
TITUS COUNTY, TX
Hopkins County Jail Bookings

Two people wanted on unrelated felony warrants surrendered at the Hopkins County Law Enforcement Center over the weekend. Deputies booked 42-year-old Jessica Marie Reynolds for possession of four or more but less than 200 grams of a controlled substance. Breunta Rhashod Hill. Hopkins County booked Breunta Rhashod Hill on bond...
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
Three Jailed After Body Found In Shallow Grave

Henderson County Deputies say three suspects are now in custody in connection with the death of a man whose body they found in a hand-dug grave near Seven Points last week. Twenty-two-year-old Dalan Joe Clowdus of Maybank, 42-year-old Steve Joe Clowdus, and 47-year-old William David Hux. both of Kemp, have been charged with Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity, Murder, and Tampering with Evidence. They did not disclose the name of the victim.
Paris Police Report For Tuesday (May 31)

Paris Police responded to a theft of a trailer in the 3500-block of NE Loop 286 at 10:16 last Friday morning. Surveillance cameras caught a Chevrolet 2500 pick-up pulling into the back lot of the business at 12:43 am and taking a 2020 yellow Delco trailer. The incident is under investigation.
PARIS, TX
Hopkins County Chamber Connection

The Dairy Festival is back this year with a great schedule of evets, starting June 1-4 with the carnival on the grounds of the Civic Center. The Festival will host a ribbon cutting at noon on Friday, June 10, on Celebration Plaza, before moving to Shannon Oaks Church that evening at 6 p.m. for the hot air balloon rally and glow.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
Eight Athletes In Red River FCA All-Star Showdown

MPHS athletes to play in Red River FCA All-Star Showdown games. The 2022 Red River Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) has chosen eight Mount Pleasant High School senior athletes to play in the All-Star Showdown. In June, athletes were drafted from multiple schools in our area to play in football, basketball, and baseball games. The Red River FCA created the All-Star Showdown to bring glory to God, bring recognition to the work of FCA in the Red River region, and highlight the talent of coaches and athletes in Texas and Arkansas. The head coach of their respective sport nominated them. As a result, only 300 athletes will have the privilege of participating in football, basketball, baseball, softball, and cheer.
MOUNT PLEASANT, TX

