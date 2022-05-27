More Charges Added Against Sulphur Springs Child Porn Suspect

MPHS athletes to play in Red River FCA All-Star Showdown games. The 2022 Red River Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) has chosen eight Mount Pleasant High School senior athletes to play in the All-Star Showdown. In June, athletes were drafted from multiple schools in our area to play in football, basketball, and baseball games. The Red River FCA created the All-Star Showdown to bring glory to God, bring recognition to the work of FCA in the Red River region, and highlight the talent of coaches and athletes in Texas and Arkansas. The head coach of their respective sport nominated them. As a result, only 300 athletes will have the privilege of participating in football, basketball, baseball, softball, and cheer.

MOUNT PLEASANT, TX ・ 6 HOURS AGO