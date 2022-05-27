Man is dead in Palmdale collision

Los Angeles County firefighters went up to the trails north of Agua Dulce to battle a fire near the Bouquet Reservoir. The fire, dubbed the Bouquet Fire, began at about 2:00 p.m. after a traffic collision on Bouquet Canyon Road and Spunky Canyon Road. According to Angeles Forest authorities, it was unclear if there were any injuries and they have not issued any evacuations as of 2:40 p.m.At about 3:15 p.m., the fire had spread to about 25-30 acres and as of Tuesday was said to have torched 50 acres of land. LACoFD crews also reported that the blaze was about 50% contained, due to a joint effort from ground units and water-dropping and flame retardant-dropping aircraft. California Highway Patrol officials issued a Sigalert in the area for a little over three hours as crews continued working to control the flames, which was canceled just after 5:30 p.m. This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

AGUA DULCE, CA ・ 19 HOURS AGO