ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmdale, CA

Man is dead in Palmdale collision

By VALLEY PRESS STAFF REPORT
Antelope Valley Press
 4 days ago

PALMDALE — A man was killed, Wednesday morning, in a collision with another vehicle that blocked traffic on Pearblossom Highway for more than four hours. The collision occurred at approximately 11:15 a.m., at the intersection...

www.avpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
Key News Network

Pedestrian Struck by Vehicle at Scene Dies at Hospital

Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle around 8:28 p.m. Sunday, May 29, on the 1600 block of Towne Street in the city of Pomona. Pomona Police Officers responded to the area of Towne Avenue and Alcott Street regarding an injury traffic collision and discovered an unresponsive adult male pedestrian down in lanes of traffic, according to Traffic Services Bureau Pomona Police Department.
POMONA, CA
2urbangirls.com

California Highway Patrol stresses driver safety

INGLEWOOD – The California Highway Patrol is stressing driver safety this Memorial Day weekend after an automobile was driving unsafely on the 405 freeway resulting in a devastating accident with the driver needing to be extricated. CHP West LA officers responded to a single vehicle traffic collision on the...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
Los Angeles, CA
Palmdale, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Palmdale, CA
Palmdale, CA
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
Antelope Valley Press

Shooting victim is found in vehicle

PALMDALE — A man died in a shooting in Palmdale, Saturday evening, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials reported. Deputies from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station responded to a report of gunshots, at approximately 6:44 p.m., in the area of the 36000 block of East Windtree Circle, near 40th Street East and Pearblossom Highway.
PALMDALE, CA
CBS LA

Compton neighborhood hit with illegal street takeover

An illegal street takeover hit a Compton neighborhood in the early hours of Monday morning — but it didn't last long — as law enforcement swarmed in to break it up.Authorities responded after reports of over 200 people gathered at the intersection of Wilmington Avenue and Caldwell Street in Compton. People were reportedly doing donuts in the street while shining lasers and shooting fireworks in the air.Residents say they're fed up with the almost-constant string of street takeovers in their neighborhood.Neighbors say they feel like prisoners in their own homes during these street takeovers.One home had a wall knocked out...
COMPTON, CA
Antelope Valley Press

LA officer dies from injuries suffered in training accident

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A 32-year-old officer with the Los Angeles Police Department died, Sunday, of injuries suffered, three days earlier, in a training accident, officials said. Houston Tipping, a five-year department veteran, was seriously hurt, Thursday, at the Elysian Park Academy, according to police Chief Michel Moore. Tipping...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Deadly Saticoy shooting under investigation by sheriff’s deputies

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Sunday evening shooting that left one man dead in Saticoy, an unincorporated community about eight miles south of Santa Paula. The shooting happened around 5:35 p.m. near the intersection of Azahar Street and Alelia Avenue, the Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies arrived on scene and found a man […]
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Collision#Accident#Dodge#Traffic Department
NBC Los Angeles

Flames Spread From Vehicle Fire to Brush in Angeles National Forest

A fire ignited from an overturned vehicle in Bouquet Canyon in the Angeles National Forest has scorched an estimated 50 acres of grass and is now 50% contained. The fire was first reported about 2 p.m. at Bouquet Canyon and Spunky Canyon roads near the Bouquet Reservoir, north of Santa Clarita, according to the LA County Fire Department and U.S. Forest Service.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Culver City explosion shuts down section of Sepulveda Boulevard

CULVER CITY, Calif. — Motorists were advised to avoid the area of Sepulveda Boulevard and Slauson Avenue, as Southern California Edison investigates an explosion in the area. The Culver City Police Department said it was an underground electrical vault explosion, but no injuries were reported. The explosion caused damage...
CULVER CITY, CA
CBS LA

Crews battle fire in Angeles National Forest caused by a car accident

Los Angeles County firefighters went up to the trails north of Agua Dulce to battle a fire near the Bouquet Reservoir. The fire, dubbed the Bouquet Fire, began at about 2:00 p.m. after a traffic collision on Bouquet Canyon Road and Spunky Canyon Road. According to Angeles Forest authorities, it was unclear if there were any injuries and they have not issued any evacuations as of 2:40 p.m.At about 3:15 p.m., the fire had spread to about 25-30 acres and as of Tuesday was said to have torched 50 acres of land. LACoFD crews also reported that the blaze was about 50% contained, due to a joint effort from ground units and water-dropping and flame retardant-dropping aircraft. California Highway Patrol officials issued a Sigalert in the area for a little over three hours as crews continued working to control the flames, which was canceled just after 5:30 p.m. This is a developing story. Check back for more details. 
AGUA DULCE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTLA.com

Officer dies in training accident: LAPD

A Los Angeles Police Department officer died Sunday, three days after he was injured in an accident during training. Officer Houston Tipping, a bike instructor, was grappling with another officer in a training exercise at the Elysian Park Academy when he fell and “suffered a catastrophic spinal cord injury,” the LAPD said in a press release.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

1 killed in 210 Freeway crash near Arcadia

One person was killed early Sunday morning in a crash on the 210 Freeway in Arcadia. The crash happened just before 3:30 a.m. on the eastbound side of the 210 Freeway at Santa Anita Avenue. Multiple vehicles were involved in the crash, including a semi truck, the California Highway Patrol said. Video from the scene […]
ARCADIA, CA
foxla.com

Police chase: Suspect surrenders after hiding in bushes following pursuit

ONTARIO, Calif. - One person is in custody Sunday night after leading police on a pursuit from San Bernardino County into Los Angeles County. Reports from Ontario police came in shortly after 10 p.m. Sunday night, as officers chased a driver suspected of stealing a vehicle Initial reports had the driver going faster than 100 miles per hour along the 60 Freeway. Eventually, the driver made their way into the East Los Angeles and Boyle Heights areas, with Ontario Police still in pursuit.
ONTARIO, CA
Canyon News

35-Year-Old Hiker Dies At Will Rogers State Park

PACIFIC PALISADES— The Los Angeles Fire Department Air Ops rescue crew discovered the body of a hiker in Will Rogers State Park on Sunday, May 29. At 11:39 a.m., the LAFD responded to a call about a hiker rescue. The LAFD Air Ops located the hiker and lowered two rescuers to his location. A patient assessment was conducted and the hiker – described as a 35-year-old male – was pronounced dead at the scene.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
myrcns.com

Victim, 63, ID’d after fatal offroad vehicle crash in Lakeview

LAKEVIEW, Calif., — Authorities say a man was killed in a solo-vehicle crash involving an offroad vehicle in the unincorporated community of Lakeview, between the cities of Perris and San Jacinto, Friday evening, May 28. The fatal accident occurred in the area of 5th Street and Yucca Avenue, according...
LAKEVIEW, CA
americanmilitarynews.com

California homeowner fatally shoots burglary suspect in home

A Walnut homeowner fatally shot one of two suspected burglars following a break-in at his home early Saturday, authorities said. The incident began when residents heard footsteps around 4 a.m. inside the home in the 20000 block of East Country Hollow Drive, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. When they went to check on the noise, the male homeowner was confronted by a man armed with a handgun.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy