Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh Weather: Rain showers start and end the day on Friday

By Ron Smiley
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 4 days ago

KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (5/27) 02:33

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The big change to today's forecast is bumping highs back up to the mid-70s.

Yesterday I had today's high at 70 degrees and I now have it at 75. As we head into today very little in the way of changes or tweaks for today's rain with the heaviest of the rain for the day occurring before 7 a.m.

Light rain will stick around for the rest of the morning commute and should end by 10 a.m.

Once the light rain ends this morning we will have several dry hours with the next chance for rain occurring after 6 p.m. tonight.

I have skies turning mostly sunny for the afternoon and the afternoon sun should be strong enough to easily push those temperatures into the mid-70s.

Hourly Forecast May 27 KDKA Weather Center

Rain returns for the late afternoon to the evening hours with the potential for some general thunderstorms on the leading edge and some downpours possible too.

The rain will continue with scattered showers and isolated storms through midnight with more light rain and drizzle setting up for Saturday morning. Drizzle may stick around into the early afternoon before the rain comes to an end.

The rain is being caused by a powerful cut-off low that slowly is tracking east.  The occluded front is bringing us this morning's rain, with rain from the cut-off low occurring later today.  Normally upper lows push temperatures down but data continues to show a relatively warm air mass remaining in place even as the low tracks over us.

Looking at the rest of the holiday weekend, Sunday will be dry and I have pushed Sunday's high to the low 80s.  Warm air will continue to push in through the day with highs near 90 for Memorial Day, Tuesday, and Wednesday of next week.

I have Tuesday hitting 90 degrees.

7 Day Forecast - May 27 KDKA Weather Center

