Breaking down the commitment of Jayden Limar to Notre Dame, and how it impacts the Irish depth chart and class

Notre Dame picked up a very important commitment last night when Lake Stevens (Wash.) High School running back Jayden Limar pledged to the Fighting Irish. Following his commitment the Irish Breakdown crew broke down Limar's commitment, which included the back story, his fit at Notre Dame and of course we dive into the film.

The show begins with some back story regarding Limar's recruitment, including the fact he was a silent commitment for at least a month. We then talked about Limar's game and how he fits into the Notre Dame offense. During that portion of the show we discuss how Limar's game compares for former Notre Dame standout Kyren Williams .

We also discussed how important - and rare - it was that Notre Dame went out to the state of Washington and landed a talented skill player for the second straight year. Of course, Notre Dame landed talented wide receiver Tobias Merriweather from the state a year ago.

During the show we also pull up some highlights of Limar and provide a film breakdown of his game. We discuss the parts of his game that we really like, which focuses on agility and quickness to go with outstanding vision and a feel for the game. We also break down the parts of his game that don't grade out as high, and his speed is a topic of conversation.

Here is our other content from his commitment:

Jayden Limar Commits To Notre Dame

Class Impact: Jayden Limar To Notre Dame

