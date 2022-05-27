ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

I feel the need for speed: How to make sure your hotel's Wi-Fi is fast enough

By Christopher Elliott
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bvRyi_0fsDgSQx00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YAQRu_0fsDgSQx00
"Today, having a robust Wi-Fi connection at a hotel is as important as having strong coffee in the morning," says Janice Ting, a senior product marketing manager for mobile products at Netgear. ymgerman/Getty Images/iStockphoto

Hotel Wi-Fi has always been a hit-or-miss thing. Sometimes, you get a fast connection. Other times, it's slower than dial-up. But as the pandemic heads for the exit, wireless internet has been more hit than miss.

I recently stayed at a boutique hotel near Cape Town, South Africa, that was a "miss." The connection stalled several times. The staff apologized repeatedly and tried to restart the lone wireless router in the lobby. But it did me no good.

Why is this happening? Industry insiders say hotels put much-needed upgrades for wireless connections on hold during the pandemic as the lodging industry dealt with more pressing problems.

Try our travel newsletter: Get the latest headlines in your inbox daily

"Expectations for Wi-Fi are high," says Janice Ting, a senior product marketing manager for mobile products at Netgear . "People are used to working, gaming, streaming and more from home on multiple devices, and they expect to do the same when they travel. Today, having a robust Wi-Fi connection at a hotel is as important as having strong coffee in the morning."

The lodging industry knows it needs to up its game. Innisfree Hotels , which owns chain hotels in Florida and Georgia, is upgrading all of its properties with routers capable of a blazing 9.6 gigabytes per second, triple its current router speeds. But it's been a challenge to keep up with the demand for fast connections.

"As the number of connectable devices per traveler increases, hospitality providers have to upgrade their systems," says Scott Ford, the company's marketing director.

But how do you know when you have a fast connection? And how do you get connected when you're staying in a hotel or vacation rental?

How fast should a hotel's internet connection be?

For post-pandemic travelers, a reliable internet connection is a utility, not an amenity. It should be fast and stable.

"At least 25 Mbps (megabits) per second, and ideally higher," says Tom Paton, founder of Broadband Savvy , a consumer broadband site. "Don't let them get away with just saying "it'll be fast," because this can be quite subjective. Ask how fast it will be in megabits per second."

COVID hotel impact lingers: Housekeepers feel the pain of pandemic cleaning cutbacks

At 25 Mbps, you get a consistent experience, and can join a Zoom call, while also downloading a file from Slack. It'll allow you to watch HD TV, while also doing an app update on your phone, or browsing Facebook.

Most hotels fall far short of that. In a survey conducted before the pandemic by Highspeedinternet.com , the hotel chain with the fastest free internet connection, Rodeway Inn , clocked in at just 7.66 Mbps. For paid connections, Econo Lodge had the fastest connection at 8.48 Mbps. That's enough to stream video – with an occasional interruption.

Sean Nguyen, a frequent traveler and director of the site Internet Advisor , says speed isn't the only thing you should consider. How many other guests will be vying for a connection?

"It makes a big difference if there are 50 people connected versus five people, for example," he says. "I ask them what speed an individual device would get based on the number of people that are usually in the hotel and using their internet."

Hotel housekeeping: Here's how to know if your room is really clean

His favorite strategy is asking the hotel to run a speed test before making a reservation. It takes just a few seconds on a site like Ookla or Speed Check. You'll receive two numbers, one for upload speeds and the other for download speeds. Most people focus on download speeds because they are streaming music or videos, but upload speeds can be important if you're videoconferencing or uploading photos.

How to connect when you're traveling

Experienced travelers leave nothing to chance when it comes to their internet connection. And that's never been more true than now. The savviest travelers ask for a room near a hotspot so that they can receive the highest connection speeds. The hotspots are far away from the desks in the room in some older hotels, giving you only a faint signal.

Another option: Carry your own hotspot.

"If you are traveling with friends or family and you are staying for more than a week, then my advice is to get a SIM card as soon as you land," advises Simone Colavecchi, a search engine optimization consultant who travels frequently. "Also, make sure you check the cost of connecting to the country you are traveling to with your current network provider."

Is Disney Genie+ worth it? Yes, and here's why: It saved me six hours in line

For Romeo Raabe, a long-term care planner from Green Bay, Wisconsin., bringing his hotspot has an unexpected advantage. He canceled his office internet connection and bought a T-Mobile hotspot last year.

"It's much faster than my previous internet provider – and much safer than public Wi-Fi," he says. "I can even stream Netflix in the motorhome when I'm traveling."

What if the internet doesn't work?

Occasionally, you'll check into a hotel where the Wi-Fi is just awful. Excuses won't help you connect. You need a plan.

The first step is to call the front desk and ask for help. Sometimes, they can restart the router or restore your connection. But that doesn't always work, or it's just a temporary fix. I can almost guarantee that you're not the first person to complain about the slow Wi-Fi, and even a quick look at the guest reviews would probably reveal the problem before you book.

Another fix: Move to a different room. Some rooms are too far from the hotspot. Hotels understand that some customers need a faster connection, and they will probably be happy to oblige.

Can you check out of your hotel early and and demand a refund if the connection is too slow? Maybe. If the property advertises fast internet on its site – anything over 25 Mbps – you stand a pretty good chance. Run a speed test to document your internet speed. Make sure the property has a chance to fix it before checking out.

Renting a hotspot is also a great temporary fix. That's what Richie Fink, a retired biosafety officer from Andover, Mass., did on a recent trip to Switzerland.

"It was reliable and fast," he recalls. "I had a strong signal everywhere I went."

But maybe the most effective fix is to let your hotel know that a fast and reliable internet connection is a utility. Not having it is like getting a hotel room without running water or electricity. If enough guests underscore that simple truth, we'll all be online in no time.

Here are a few more connection strategies

Check the reviews . Hotel reviews almost always contain information about in-room connectivity. "You can count on user reviews to give you the most accurate account of the internet quality of the hotel," says Aseem Kishore, CEO of Help Desk Geek . Look for hotels that have positive reviews before you decide on your accommodations.

Get comfortable with your equipment. "Practice tethering your smartphone to your laptop," advises frequent traveler and privacy advocate Edward Hasbrouck . He says many phone plans allow you to connect your phone to your laptop as a wireless data modem, offering fast connection speeds. But it can also drain your data, so be careful.

If all else fails, leave. That's the advice of Crystal Stranger, an accountant who recently rented an apartment in Cape Town, South Africa. "The internet was awful," she recalls, "definitely not what was advertised." After several attempts to address the slow connection, she left the apartment and found a place with faster Wi-Fi. "Don't be afraid to leave if it's really bad," she advises. Note, though, that you may not be entitled to a refund.

Christopher Elliott is the founder of Elliott Advocacy , a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that empowers consumers to solve their problems and helps those who can't The views and opinions expressed in this column are the author’s and do not necessarily reflect those of USA TODAY.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: I feel the need for speed: How to make sure your hotel's Wi-Fi is fast enough

Comments / 0

Related
PC Magazine

The Best Secure Messaging Apps for 2022

Mobile chat services have put our friends and families at our fingertips, and group chats have revolutionized the way we socialize, collaborate, and organize. Unfortunately, not all chat services put security as their top priority. For some, however, it's a selling point. The main security concern with messaging services is...
CELL PHONES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Florida State
CNET

Here's How to Try Out T-Mobile Home Internet (For Free)

If you're fed up with your high cable bill, your slow DSL speeds or any other of the lackluster internet options in your area, maybe you've considered skipping the wires and getting your home online with a fixed wireless cellular connection. Connections like that are nothing new, but this year, Verizon and T-Mobile are each promising better availability and faster 5G speeds, and they're each stepping up their efforts to win customers over with high-profile ad blitzes and tempting promotions for switching over.
TECHNOLOGY
Fast Company

Free internet from the government: How to see if you qualify under Biden’s new plan

Twenty of America’s largest broadband providers, including AT&T, Verizon, and Comcast, have agreed to offer high-speed internet to millions of Americans essentially for free. The Biden administration announced Monday that these providers—whose combined coverage reaches 80% of the U.S. population—have agreed to participate in the Affordable Connectivity Program, an...
U.S. POLITICS
Engadget

Report finds remote learning apps collected and sold kids’ data

In their rush to employ online learning as a COVID-19 mitigation strategy, governments across the world exposed young people to the threat of their personal data being collected and sold without their consent. In a published on Wednesday, found that many of the apps and services governments either directly procured or recommended for remote learning as recently as 2021 were actively harvesting the data of children or were otherwise engaged in monitoring their activities.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Internet Speed#Smartphone#Hotel Industry#Smart Phone#Netgear
insideevs.com

Tesla Model Y Owner Outlines Regrets After 9,000 Miles

The Tesla Model Y is often hailed as the best electric crossover on sale. However, it still has its problems. YouTuber Just Frugal Me recently outlined a few issues he has found with his Model Y. Phantom Braking. The Model Y is prone to phantom braking. When in Autopilot it...
CARS
CNET

The Total Cost of Owning an Electric Car Is Its Secret Weapon

This story is part of Plugged In, CNET's hub for all things EV and the future of electrified mobility. From vehicle reviews to helpful hints and the latest industry news, we've got you covered. If you're waiting for longer range, faster charging and lower sticker prices before buying an EV,...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Netflix
CarBuzz.com

Ford's New Tech Will FORCE Cars To Slow Down

How would you like it if your car just started slowing down of its own accord? You'd probably think something was wrong. Well, Ford is testing technology that will do just that. Now, before we all get riled about about "my freedoms," know it won't be on consumer vehicles, at least, not right now.
CARS
thefastmode.com

New Business Models Between Service Providers and Satellite Operators Are Needed for Africa Featured

Current models do not close the Digital Divide - why not and what is needed?. Collectively, satellite industry engineers have delivered. Innovations in HTS GEOs, LEOs, MEOs, software defined satellites, new antenna technologies and more are all opening up new and promising options to connect unconnected locations in Africa and globally. Low-latency, high speed and cost-competitive services sound like a dream come true and are very much needed to close the Digital Divide in Africa.
AFRICA
Money

Smile! Mastercard's New Technology Lets You Buy Stuff With Your Face

Forget chip cards or swiping — you may soon be able to make purchases using just your face. This week, Mastercard launched a new pilot program that will let cardholders check out at stores using biometric information. Consumers can enroll in the program by scanning their face in an app or at a participating store, Mastercard said in a Tuesday press release.
RETAIL
pymnts

Grocers Must Offer Personalized eCommerce Experience, Data Reveals

In order to meet the evolving eCommerce expectations of today’s savvy consumers, grocers must harness the power of data analytics to offer online experiences tailored to shoppers’ individual needs and preferences. Research from PYMNTS’ recent study, The Tailored Shopping Experience: Meeting Consumers’ Online Expectations, created in collaboration with...
RETAIL
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

487K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy