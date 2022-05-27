ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 more Buckeye game times announced

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS – Start times and some television coverage plans for three more Ohio State football games on the 2022 schedule have been announced, including a primetime contest against an in-state opponent. According to the Big...

NBC4 Columbus

Buckeyes wrap up rowing season at NCAA championship

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State University rowing team is bringing home a second-place finish in the First Varsity Four from the 2022 NCAA Rowing Championships Sunday. The Buckeyes finished 8th overall in the national competition, with the Second Varsity Eight placing 8th while the First Varsity Eight ended the season in 7th place. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Jakailin Johnson Hungry to “Show the World What I Can Actually Do” After Fracturing Shoulder in Freshman Year at Ohio State

Jakailin Johnson’s first and only game appearance of his freshman year at Ohio State ended with an injury that would sideline him for the rest of the season. Making his college debut on the final defensive series of Ohio State’s 59-7 September win over Akron, Johnson fractured his left shoulder while making a hit on a Zips receiver after a catch. As a result, the seven snaps he played in that game would be the only playing time he’d see all year.
AKRON, OH
The Spun

Son Of Legendary Ohio State Football Coach Has Died

The son of a legendary Ohio State football head coach has reportedly died. Judge Steve Hayes, the son of legendary Ohio State football head coach Woody Hayes, has died. Ohio State University president Kristina M. Johnson announced the news this week. "We are grateful for his support for two outstanding...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Braxton Miller Goes Viral At The Indy 500

Former Ohio State Buckeyes football star Braxton Miller is at the Indy 50o on Sunday. Miller, who jump-started the Urban Meyer/Ryan Day era at Ohio State, showed off his Heisman Trophy pose on Sunday. While Miller didn't win the Heisman Trophy on Sunday, he still showed it off at the...
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIZ

Local Man Wins 10,000 for A Hole In One

NASHPORT, Ohio – A local man scored a hole in one and scored $10,000 because of it. Luke Sutton of Coshocton is the first person to receive a hole in one at Virtues Golf Club in Nashport Hole in One competition and he is very excited about it. “I...
NASHPORT, OH
a-z-animals.com

The 3 Best Aquariums in Ohio

Fly on out to Ohio, the “birthplace of aviation,” and check out the aquariums they have available to the public. Ohio borders Lake Erie, one of the Great Lakes, and has the Ohio River cutting a swath across the state. When stopping to visit the Rock and Roll...
OHIO STATE
crawfordcountynow.com

Local athletes qualify for state track and field meet

The following area athletes have qualified for the Division III Ohio State Track and Field meet this week in Columbus. It is held on Friday and Saturday at Jesse Owens Stadium on the Ohio State University campus. Individuals or relay teams qualified by finishing in the top four of their...
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Columbus leaders consider grocery store, restaurant to meet kosher needs

Jewish leaders are nearing a decision on a long-term solution to address the community’s need for kosher food after the Whitehall Kroger grocery store greatly reduced its offerings in late January. According to Adam Eisenberg of Sokol Eisenberg Insurance in Columbus, the leader of steering committee tasked with finding...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

DOP: Substation issue causes morning outages in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Power reported numerous power outages in the downtown area and across central Ohio Monday morning due to an issues with two substations. DOP announced the cause of the outages Monday afternoon after restoring power. It reads: We had an outage in two of our substations that was […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

New 'clean comedy' venue draws crowds at Eastland Mall

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Hamilton Road in east Columbus. Some argue it’s all but forgotten. But, as crews continue to build back up traffic’s main artery, the same could be said for inside Eastland Mall. At Anthony’s Nu-Wave Entertainment, Tina and her husband Tony Fleisher will be the...
WKRC

Advanced treatment options for patients with lymphedema

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKRC) - For breast cancer patients dealing with lymphedema, certain treatment options can help restore quality of life. Expert Dr. Min-Jeong Cho explains how. The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center – Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital and Richard J. Solove Research Institute is located at 460 W. 10th Ave. on the Ohio State campus. (43210).
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Jury reaches verdict in Stone Foltz hazing death trial

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WCMH) — A Wood County jury has reached a verdict in the criminal trial for two central Ohio men accused in the 2021 hazing death of former Bowling Green University student Stone Foltz. Troy Henricksen, 24, of Grove City, is the former president of BGSU’s Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity. He faced the […]
GROVE CITY, OH
SCDNReports

Fight at Ohio Taco Bell Staff Meeting Leads to Gunfire

Fight at Ohio Taco Bell Staff Meeting Leads to GunfireSCDN Graphics Department. An attempt is being made by police to locate a car in connection with a felony assault. A fight broke out at a Taco Bell staff meeting in Ohio, which led to shots being fired shortly afterward.
WFMJ.com

Lakeview student graduates from college and high school in same year

Abbie Campana is getting ready for her graduation open house on Saturday. "I have a couple YSU friends coming, so I'm excited to see them," Campana said. The celebration will be two-fold. At just 17-years-old, Campana not only graduated from Lakeview High School but she also graduated from YSU. She's...
LAKEVIEW, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Columbus Dispatch: Exiled by Intel: Money, Uncertainty and Complicated Feelings in Licking County

LICKING COUNTY, Ohio — Ray and Vicki Rusmisel never imagined just how quickly the homestead they had built over 36 years could be obliterated. The couple, now retired from their jobs as a glazier and a clerical worker, raised their three children in a century-old farmhouse on Jug Street in Jersey Township that they bought for $76,000 at a sheriff’s sale in 1986. Both from farming families, they liked the area’s rural quality. The house, set on 5 acres, was distressed and vacant when they got it, but they remodeled and fixed it up. A year later, when an adjoining, landlocked parcel of 32 acres came up for auction, they purchased that as well for another $30,000. Over the decades that followed, the Rusmisels created “our own piece of heaven.” They put in a half-acre pond that they stocked with catfish, bluegill, bullfrogs and more. Ray built a playhouse for the children and grandkids to use, and the couple planted a wide variety of nut- and fruit-bearing trees and enjoyed the orioles, finches and bluebirds that nested there each spring.
LICKING COUNTY, OH

