ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SFGate

Rick Mears was a Central California racing legend who won the Indy 500 four times. Then he disappeared.

By Andrew Pridgen
SFGate
SFGate
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Thirty years ago, racing legend Rick Mears crashed at Indy 500 and left the...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 1

Related
KGET

Kern County baseball teams make history in Central Section Championships

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — As three area baseball teams prepare to play in the CIF Southern California Regional playoffs, 17 Sports Director Taylor Schaub looks back at a historic Memorial Day weekend on the diamond. Highlights include the Stockdale Mustangs completing the Division 1 Valley Title trifecta for Kern County, the Bakersfield Drillers ending a […]
KGET

Food festivals mark Memorial Day weekend in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Memorial Day weekend brings celebrations and festivals across Kern County including the return of the popular Latino Food Festival. Memorial day weekend is packed with festivals and celebrations across Kern County. The Latino Food Fest has seen thousands of people show up throughout the day returning for the first time in […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indy 500#Indy Car#Nascar Cup Series#Sports#Bettmann#La Times
KGET

Bakersfield spray parks reopen, but with reduced hours

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Spray parks have reopened in Bakersfield but because of the state’s ongoing drought, the city’s nine spray parks will have reduced hours this year. The spray parks will operate from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday afternoons. They will be closed Mondays — except on holidays — and Tuesdays. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

CSUB project provides businesses lessons in pandemic recovery

Guac-and-salsa-covered tacos, a primped and proud poodle, stacks of vinyl awaiting a turntable and steaming cups of coffee made with love and lots of froth: the random scenes of everyday life that flood our social media feeds. But to a group of CSUB business students who posted those images and dozens of others, they are so much more than that. They are reminders that Bakersfield is #OpenForBusiness.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Tehechapi News

Concert at the Park planned for June 26

A free concert by the Air National Guard Band of the West Coast will be held beginning at 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 26. The event sponsored by the Tehachapi Valley Recreation and Park District will be held at Philip Marx Central Park at Mojave and E Streets near downtown Tehachapi. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs.
TEHACHAPI, CA
Bakersfield Californian

State accuses fuel additive inventor of falsifying records

State air regulators have filed a lawsuit accusing a Bakersfield fuel-additives company and its owner of falsifying records to achieve certification of a product that allegedly fails to cut smog-inducing biodiesel emissions as they purport. The civil complaint filed May 5 in Sacramento Superior Court by the California Air Resources...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Tehechapi News

Husky National Airplane SOCal STOL Competition Held at Tehachapi Airport Memorial Day Weekend

Tehachapi Airport was selected as the site of this year’s West Coast location for the National Husky Short Take Off and Landing Competition. Known as STOL, the event is part of the Husky National Competition Series held in various parts of the country. Pilots and their aircraft come from cities around the nation to meet and showcase their skills as they try to achieve the shortest takeoff and then shortest landing distance in their assigned class.
TEHACHAPI, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Get out! Check out the best places to camp in Kern County

Whether you want to get out of the Bakersfield heat, spend some quality time with family and friends, or unwind in nature with some of your favorite outdoor activities, camping is a fun and affordable way to experience Kern County. With the added benefit of being surrounded by a number...
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Californian

HERB BENHAM: Time for new-to-me hot tub

A friend told me that he and a friend armed with Sawzalls cut up his 16-foot fiberglass boat in an hour. I didn't call him a liar but I thought about it. Two hours maybe, but an hour to cut up a boat seemed like the opening line in a tall tale.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Banker on loan benefits Bakersfield economic development

What economic-development mission couldn't use a year's worth of professional assistance, more so if it's coming from a big-city bank with a local legacy to uphold?. Not one but two local organizations — Kern's B3K Prosperity initiative and MLKcommUNITY — recently welcomed the free consulting services of a Los Angeles-based senior vice president at Bank of America.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Community Voices: The Battle of Kern River North Fork

This is a tale of precious Kern River water flow, and of a lesson learned. In late September of 1981, Chuck Williams, then Kern River watermaster, popped into our city water office to discuss what he deemed to be discrepancies in the flow of Kern River North Fork as measured at Kernville as opposed to the calculated daily mean inflow to Isabella Lake.
KERNVILLE, CA
SFGate

Authorities: 13 wells leaked methane near California homes

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — Crews have sealed 13 oil wells in California’s San Joaquin Valley that leaked methane, some reportedly at levels that risk an explosion, a state official said Friday. “The wellheads have been repaired," and there were no readings of methane emissions in a nearby neighborhood,...
wascotrib.com

Mystery History - May 19, 2022

Here's this week's challenge, courtesy of the Wasco Historical Society. If you know the location, circumstances, exact or rough date and/or people. in the photo, send your educated (or semieducated) guess to the Tribune, 455 Kern St., Suite E, Shafter, CA 93263, or e-mail it to [email protected]. WascoTrib.com. Winners...
SFGate

SFGate

San Francisco, CA
14K+
Followers
2K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.

 http://SFGate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy