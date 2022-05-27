Rick Mears was a Central California racing legend who won the Indy 500 four times. Then he disappeared.

Tehachapi Airport was selected as the site of this year’s West Coast location for the National Husky Short Take Off and Landing Competition. Known as STOL, the event is part of the Husky National Competition Series held in various parts of the country. Pilots and their aircraft come from cities around the nation to meet and showcase their skills as they try to achieve the shortest takeoff and then shortest landing distance in their assigned class.

TEHACHAPI, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO