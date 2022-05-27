ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Suspect in Custody After Search Warrant Execution Leads to the Recovery of Drugs and Cash in Dorchester

By Boston Police
bpdnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt about 8:58 AM on Thursday May 26, 2022, officers assigned to the BPD Drug Control Units from District C-6 (South Boston) and District B-2 (Roxbury) executed multiple...

bpdnews.com

Comments / 1

Related
bpdnews.com

Investigation Update: Suspects Identified in Incidents that Led to the Recovery of Ten Firearms in 90 Minutes in Youth Violence Strike Force Investigations in Dorchester and Mattapan

INCIDENT #1: At about 4:30 PM Monday May 30, 2022, members of the BPD Youth Violence Strike Force arrested Donta Lewis, 28, of Boston and Lamont Jacobs-Barrows, 21, of Walpole on firearm related charges following an investigation in the area of 540 Adams Street in Dorchester. As the officers approached to speak with the suspects, they immediately sprinted on foot but were placed in custody following a foot pursuit. Officers then recovered a firearm that had been discarded by Lewis and two firearms that were discarded by Jacobs-Barrows as they fled.
BOSTON, MA
bpdnews.com

Ten Firearms Recovered and Nine Suspects Arrested within 90 Minutes Following Two Separate BPD Youth Violence Strike Force Investigations in Dorchester and Mattapan

INCIDENT #1: At about 4:30 PM Monday May 30, 2022, members of the BPD Youth Violence Strike Force arrested Donta Lewis, 28, of Boston and Lamont Jacobs-Barrows, 21, of Walpole on firearm related charges following an investigation in the area of 540 Adams Street in Dorchester. As the officers approached to speak with the suspects, they immediately sprinted on foot but were placed in custody following a foot pursuit. Officers then recovered a firearm that had been discarded by Lewis and two firearms that were discarded by Jacobs-Barrows as they fled.
BOSTON, MA
bpdnews.com

Death Investigation in the Area of Beauford Lane in Dorchester

At about 8:59 PM on Monday, May 30, 2022 officers assigned to District B-2 (Roxbury/Dorchester) responded to a radio call for a person stabbed in the area of 4 Beauford Lane in Dorchester. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male victim suffering from life-threatening injuries. The male was transported to a local area hospital where they were pronounced deceased.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Roxbury, MA
City
Dorchester, MA
Boston, MA
Crime & Safety
City
South Boston, MA
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
WMUR.com

Nashua police searching for two suspects in March home invasion

NASHUA, N.H. — Nashua police said they have not found two men suspected of invading a home in March. Police said they consider Yesther Pascual, 20, and Melvin James Campbell IV, 21, both of Nashua, armed and dangerous. Nashua police said they responded to Southern New Hampshire Medical Center...
NASHUA, NH
bpdnews.com

BPD Community Alert: The Boston Police Department Warns Against Drinks Being Drugged and Urges Victims to Report the Incidents

BPD Community Alert: The Boston Police Department has become aware of numerous social media posts from various individuals who state that they were victims of drink spiking at local area bars. The Boston Police Department strongly urges anyone that believes they were a victim of drink spiking to please report these incidents to the Boston Police Department either by calling 911 or by reporting it at any Boston Police District Station.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Search Warrants#District C 6 Lrb#District Court
CBS Boston

Milford Police identify man accused of targeting women, tampering with cars

MILFORD -- Police in at least five towns are warning women to be on the lookout for a man who is accused of tampering with women's cars.Milford police, who describe the man as an Asian male in his late 30s driving a blue Chevrolet Impala with Massachusetts plates, said he has been targeting young women by flattening their tires and filling their tanks with water, and then offering to drive them home.Police in Holliston and Franklin said they have had similar reports. Bellingham police said they are investigating a similar incident at the Charles River Center. Medway is also part...
bpdnews.com

BPD Officers Recover Loaded Firearm During On-Site Warrant Arrest in Dorchester

At about 4:56 PM on Friday May 27, 2022, officers assigned to District B-3 (Mattapan) recovered a loaded firearm while arresting Wilfredo Suarez, 20, of Waltham, MA, in the area of Ames Street and Ames Way in Dorchester. At the time of his arrest, the suspect was wanted on an outstanding warrant sought out of Dorchester District Court on charges of Assault and Battery by Means of a Dangerous Weapon, Assault and Battery and Unarmed Robbery stemming from an incident that occurred on May 15, 2022, at the Haitian Unity Day Parade. Armed with this knowledge, the officers located and stopped the suspect, placing him in custody without incident. Once the suspect was secured, officers recovered a loaded 9mm Taurus G2S handgun with a defaced serial number from the waistband area of his pants.
WALTHAM, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
nbcboston.com

Man Dead in Overnight Shooting in Lynn

A man is dead after a shooting late Friday in Lynn, Massachusetts, authorities said Saturday. The shooting, on Western Avenue near Anoka Place, was reported about 11 p.m., according to Massachusetts State Police. The slain person was found in a lot behind a building. The shooting is currently under investigation...
LYNN, MA
NECN

Police Make Arrest in 1984 South Boston Homicide

A 61-year-old man has been indicted on a murder charge in the 1984 shooting death of a man in South Boston, a crime investigators believe may have had ties to the criminal activities of the infamous James "Whitey" Bulger. The Suffolk County District Attorney's Office said that Michael Lewis is...
Turnto10.com

Man injured in assault at Providence convenience store

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The Providence Police Department said a man was injured in an assault at a convenience store early Monday morning. Police responded to the 7-Eleven store on Cranston Street after a man was assaulted and received injuries to the face. The department says the injuries were...
PROVIDENCE, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy