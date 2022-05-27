Suspect in Custody After Search Warrant Execution Leads to the Recovery of Drugs and Cash in Dorchester

At about 4:56 PM on Friday May 27, 2022, officers assigned to District B-3 (Mattapan) recovered a loaded firearm while arresting Wilfredo Suarez, 20, of Waltham, MA, in the area of Ames Street and Ames Way in Dorchester. At the time of his arrest, the suspect was wanted on an outstanding warrant sought out of Dorchester District Court on charges of Assault and Battery by Means of a Dangerous Weapon, Assault and Battery and Unarmed Robbery stemming from an incident that occurred on May 15, 2022, at the Haitian Unity Day Parade. Armed with this knowledge, the officers located and stopped the suspect, placing him in custody without incident. Once the suspect was secured, officers recovered a loaded 9mm Taurus G2S handgun with a defaced serial number from the waistband area of his pants.

WALTHAM, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO