Two-vehicle collision on FM 1431 led to the closure of traffic in northwest Travis County (Travis County, TX)

 4 days ago

Authorities reported that the traffic was blocked following a crash involving an 18-wheeler on Thursday in northwest Travis County. As per the initial information, the two-vehicle collision took place on FM1431 between Travisso parkway and Vista Rock Drive near Leander at around 3:10 PM [...]

Nationwide Report

1 person in critical condition after a motorcycle crash on the far West Side (San Antonio, TX)

1 person in critical condition after a motorcycle crash on the far West Side (San Antonio, TX)Nationwide Report. On early Monday morning, one person suffered possible life-threatening injuries following a two-vehicle collision on the far West Side. As per the initial information, officers actively responded to the area of Horal Street and Easy Valley Street, not far from Loop 410 and Marbach Road a little before 3 a.m. in response to a motorcycle crash [...]
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Nationwide Report

1 person dead after a two-vehicle collision in south Austin (Austin, TX)

1 person dead after a two-vehicle collision in south Austin (Austin, TX)Nationwide Report. On Sunday, a person riding a scooter died after being struck by a vehicle in south Austin. As per the initial information, the fatal two-vehicle accident was reported at 10 p.m. at the intersection of the Interstate 35 southbound service road and westbound East Ben White Boulevard [...]
AUSTIN, TX
Nationwide Report

5 people, including 3 children injured after a vehicle crashes into a tree in Manor (Manor, TX)

5 people, including 3 children injured after a vehicle crashes into a tree in Manor (Manor, TX)Nationwide Report. Five people were hospitalized after a vehicle slammed into a tree in Manor. As per the initial information, the single-vehicle crash took place on Parsons Road. The early reports showed that a vehicle ran into a tree for reasons that are yet to be known [...]
MANOR, TX
smcorridornews.com

I-35 Capital Express South Project approved for construction

AUSTIN – The Texas Transportation Commission has approved a $547.6 million contract to build the I-35 Capital Express South project. The project will add two high-occupancy-vehicle lanes in each direction along I-35 from SH 71/Ben White Boulevard to SH 45 Southeast. In addition to the new capacity, the project...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Firefighters quickly put out fire in Del Valle

DEL VALLE, Texas - Firefighters said conditions on Memorial Day were ripe for a brush or grass fire to quickly get out of control. Travis County Fire Rescue and the Austin Fire Department responded to a fire near State Highway 130 and Pearce Lane, southeast of Austin, on Monday. Flames...
DEL VALLE, TX
fox7austin.com

Wrong way Austin driver killed in two-vehicle crash identified

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department has identified the driver who was killed in a crash on May 23. The crash happened in the 2500 block of North MoPac Expressway at around 5:41 a.m. Police say a preliminary investigation shows that 37-year-old Richard Barrera was driving the wrong way...
AUSTIN, TX
Nationwide Report

Authorities identified 29-year-old Fabiola Cervantes who died after an auto-pedestrian crash in NE Austin (Austin, TX)

Authorities identified 29-year-old Fabiola Cervantes who died after an auto-pedestrian crash in NE Austin (Austin, TX)Nationwide Report. Officials identified 29-year-old Fabiola Cervantes as the woman who lost her life after getting struck by a vehicle on May 21 in NE Austin. The fatal auto-pedestrian crash took place at about 3:30 a.m. in the 7000 block of the eastbound service road of Hwy 290 [...]
AUSTIN, TX
365thingsaustin.com

Float The San Marcos River

Kick your summer off right and experience a relaxing float down the San Marcos River! This is the quintessential experience in Central Texas and you have to do it once in your life. Texas State Tubes has walk-up tubing trips—all you have to do is drive yourself to 2024 North...
SAN MARCOS, TX
fox7austin.com

Shooting in North Austin leaves 1 person hospitalized

AUSTIN, Texas - A man is in the hospital following a shooting in North Austin. Shortly after noon on May 29, the Austin Police Department says officers were called to the Dryfield Apartments on Beech Drive just off 183 near Ohlen Road. Police say a 911 caller reported hearing several...
AUSTIN, TX
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

