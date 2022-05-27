ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Spiritual health: Pittsburgh's UPMC Mercy celebrates a milestone of patient care

By JoAnne Klimovich Harrop
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe metal cross is affixed above the hospital president’s door, and it’s not just a decoration. The crucifix symbolizes the religious well-being of patients. In addition to them being cared for by medical doctors and nurses at UPMC Mercy, they receive a level of care not measured in a prescription pill...

triblive.com

Related
butlerradio.com

Local Hospital Honored For High Level Of Care

Butler Memorial Hospital is receiving recognition for their maternity ward. Newsweek magazine recently named the hospital to their list of Best Maternity Hospitals in 2022. The list is composed after evaluating a nationwide online survey, patient surveys, and other medical performance indicators. This is the third straight year that Butler...
BUTLER, PA
wtae.com

Pittsburgh Catholic Diocese announces restructuring moves

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Catholic Diocese announced Saturday the merger of 10 parishes into three new merged parishes, to take effect this summer. In the Cranberry, Ellwood City, and Zelienople regions, the parishes of Saint Ferdinand (Cranberry Township), Saint Gregory (Evans City/Zelienople) and Holy Redeemer (Ellwood City/Koppel/Wampum) will merge to become the new Divine Grace parish.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Western Pennsylvania population continues to trickle downward

Municipalities across Southwestern Pennsylvania continued to lose populations between 2020 and 2021, estimates show, a continuation of a decadeslong slide felt across the region. Those trends were largely visible in Allegheny County, where Pittsburgh saw one of the biggest population declines across the state between July 2020 and July 2021,...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pittsburgh releases community visioning studies for East Hills, Lincoln-Lemington Belmar

Pittsburgh’s Department of City Planning has released the inaugural Neighborhood Visioning Plans for the city’s East Hills and Lincoln-Lemington Belmar neighborhoods. The plans were developed through a 14-month process with the East Hills Consensus Group and Lincoln Lemington Collaborative, with support from Councilman Ricky Burgess’s office. Neighborhood...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

UPMC makes medical breakthrough towards curing cancer

PITTSBURGH — In 2018, a local woman was told that she didn’t have many options left to cure her cancer. Four years later, she is cancer free! Here’s the hail Mary treatment they used. Why doctors are saying they may use it more. Watch the video above...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Gold Star Mothers honored during Trafford Memorial Day program

Trafford resident Christine Fike marked Memorial Day by laying roses at the base of a hometown monument that is dedicated to Gold Star mothers. Fike is one of those mothers who has lost a child killed while serving in the U.S. armed forces. Her 38-year-old son, Sgt. First Class Robert J. Fike, lost his life to a suicide bomber in 2010, while he was on a tour of duty with the Army National Guard in Zabul, Afghanistan.
TRAFFORD, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Letter to the editor: Thanks to Voice of Westmoreland

I want to thank Voice of Westmoreland for working diligently to raise awareness about the need to improve the capacity of our county’s mental health services and the request to spend some of the public covid relief funds for this purpose. Mental health professionals are often the only people...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
CBS News

Retired Murrysville police K-9 Argos dies

MURRYSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) - A retired K-9 who served the community of Murrysville for a decade died. Murrysville police's K-9 unit said Argos died on Saturday. He just turned 14 and enjoyed three years of retirement after he worked with police from 2009 to 2019. Argos spent his last morning...
MURRYSVILLE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

What's That: The concrete remains of an old lumber mill in Greensburg

Behind Offutt Field in Greensburg, a walk along South Urania Avenue offers an unencumbered view of the football game, along a long stretch of unusually thick concrete that runs for several hundred feet along the road. As it approaches what is now MB Bride, the concrete wall is broken up...
GREENSBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Trafford resident takes on local West Nile virus monitoring

Mosquito season has arrived in Westmoreland County and, just in time, so has a new staffer to oversee monitoring of those insects for the West Nile virus they can spread. Christina Edwards-McCune of Trafford came on board May 9 as the new West Nile virus program technician for the Hempfield-based Westmoreland Conservation District.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

'Riverfront Revival' to offer food, music, prayer in Tarentum's Riverview Memorial Park

A Pentecostal preacher and a Brackenridge church are teaming up to put love into the community with a food giveaway Wednesday where everyone is invited. “That’s it. That’s the whole mission — just to let people know they are loved and there is a place for them,” said Chris Cugini, a Fox Chapel Area graduate who later attended the Northeast Ministry School in Hampton.
TARENTUM, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Adelphoi welcomes new park on Latrobe campus, looks to further expansion

The center of Adelphoi’s Latrobe village now has a lush, green hub to welcome students. The nonprofit child care agency recently added a park to its educational campus. Park amenities include an amphitheater, bridge, picnic tables, benches and an empty, grassy space for activities. Karyn Pratt, Adelphoi vice president...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Happenings for week of May 30, 2022, in Monroeville and nearby

Hard-to-Recycle Collection event scheduled in Monroeville. A Monroeville site is on the schedule for Pennsylvania Resources Council’s 2022 Hard-to-Recycle Collection campaign. The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 30 at Next Tier Connect @ Pittsburgh East, 4350 Northern Pike, Suite 220. Held in partnership...
MONROEVILLE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Sewickley area student news for the week of May 31, 2022

Quaker Valley High School senior Charlie Crane was selected as a violist for the 2022 Pennsylvania Music Educators Association All-State Orchestra. Crane was first selected to District Orchestra in January after submitting an application outlining his musical accomplishments and recommendations from his music teachers. At Districts, Crane auditioned and qualified to advance to the regional level. Region Orchestra was to be held in DuBois in February, but was canceled due to inclement weather. At that point, all students who qualified for regionals were required to prepare video audition clips on short notice in order to be considered for states. Crane’s audition video earned him a spot in the All-State viola section, placing seventh out of 21 selected violists and 104 string musicians representing the best student string musicians across all public and private high schools in Pennsylvania.
SEWICKLEY, PA

