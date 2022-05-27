Spiritual health: Pittsburgh's UPMC Mercy celebrates a milestone of patient care

Quaker Valley High School senior Charlie Crane was selected as a violist for the 2022 Pennsylvania Music Educators Association All-State Orchestra. Crane was first selected to District Orchestra in January after submitting an application outlining his musical accomplishments and recommendations from his music teachers. At Districts, Crane auditioned and qualified to advance to the regional level. Region Orchestra was to be held in DuBois in February, but was canceled due to inclement weather. At that point, all students who qualified for regionals were required to prepare video audition clips on short notice in order to be considered for states. Crane’s audition video earned him a spot in the All-State viola section, placing seventh out of 21 selected violists and 104 string musicians representing the best student string musicians across all public and private high schools in Pennsylvania.

SEWICKLEY, PA ・ 7 HOURS AGO