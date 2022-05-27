ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

2 house fires in Clarksville believed to be related

By Laura Schweizer
 4 days ago

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation is underway after two house fires were reported early Friday morning in Clarksville and officials believe they are related.

Clarksville firefighters said the first call came in for a fire on Bevard Road at 3:54 a.m., and the second at 4:09 a.m. for a fire on Lafayette Road. Both scenes are being searched.

    (Courtesy: Clarksville Fire Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QicJY_0fsDdV7L00
    (Courtesy: Clarksville Fire Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PuJt5_0fsDdV7L00
    (Courtesy: Clarksville Fire Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lN7E1_0fsDdV7L00
    (Courtesy: Clarksville Fire Department)
Two house fires were reported within minutes of each other in Clarksville, and officials believe they are related. (Courtesy: Clarksville Fire Department)

Officials said it appears no one was home at either residence. No injuries were reported.

Lafayette Road was closed between Cherry Tree Drive and Cunningham Lane as crews investigated but have since reopened.

No other information was immediately provided.

This is a developing story . WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

