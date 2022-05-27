2 house fires in Clarksville believed to be related

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation is underway after two house fires were reported early Friday morning in Clarksville and officials believe they are related.

Clarksville firefighters said the first call came in for a fire on Bevard Road at 3:54 a.m., and the second at 4:09 a.m. for a fire on Lafayette Road. Both scenes are being searched.

(Courtesy: Clarksville Fire Department)

(Courtesy: Clarksville Fire Department)

(Courtesy: Clarksville Fire Department)

(Courtesy: Clarksville Fire Department) Two house fires were reported within minutes of each other in Clarksville, and officials believe they are related. (Courtesy: Clarksville Fire Department)

Officials said it appears no one was home at either residence. No injuries were reported.

Lafayette Road was closed between Cherry Tree Drive and Cunningham Lane as crews investigated but have since reopened.

No other information was immediately provided.

📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.

This is a developing story . WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.