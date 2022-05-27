Valdosta City Schools offer summer camps

VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools will be offering a variety of summer camps for kids from volleyball to cheerleading to wrestling. Valdosta City Schools will offer fun opportunities for your students this summer. 4th Annual V-Town Volleyball Kids Camp. Basic volleyball technique, passing, setting, serving and batting camp...
VALDOSTA – Valdosta High School faculty and staff welcomes new Wildcat Head Wrestling Coach John Petty to the team. John Petty joins the Wildcat nation as the new Head Wrestling Coach. Born in South Florida, Petty would eventually switch coasts during his high school years and settle in Central California, graduating from Atwater High School in 1983. Coach Petty continued his education at Fresno State University, where he initially earned a B.S. in Business Administration and later a M.A in Education with an emphasis on Kinesiology. Upon graduation, he served in the U.S. Army for ten years as a helicopter pilot and qualified to try out for the All-Army Wrestling team.
TIFTON — The nursing program at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College recently honored its top graduates at the 2022 spring semester pinning ceremony. Alexis Martin from Lakeland received the South Georgia Medical Center Dedication to Nursing Award, and Mary Spikes from Tifton received the Clinical Excellence Award presented by Tift Regional Medical Center. Hannah Ritter from Nashville received the Academic Excellence Award, presented by Colquitt Regional Medical Center.
VALDOSTA – Several Valdosta residents have earned a spot on the Dean’s and President’s lists for the GSU Spring 2022 semester. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, degree-seeking students must have earned a GPA of at least 3.5 for a minimum of nine semester hours of academic credit taken at Georgia State during the fall or spring term with no incompletes for the semester. Eligible students must have a minimum GPA of 2.0 for all classes taken at Georgia State.
Marilyn Shiver, 85, of Valdosta passed away Sunday, May 29, 2022 at home. She was born in Caribou, Maine on September 13, 1936 to the late David and Zowie Carrow Cyr and had lived in this area for over 60 years. Mrs. Shiver was an active member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church and retired manager of the Colonial Bread Store. She enjoyed spending time with her family and listening to Elvis Presley.
VALDOSTA – Two students from Valdosta have been named to the Georgia College Spring 2022 Dean’s List for scholar excellence. Georgia College recognizes its students from the College of Arts and Sciences for their outstanding work for the 2022 spring semester. The following Georgia College students are named to Spring 2022 Dean’s List:
Neuland Wallace Garner, 77, of Hahira, died on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born in Valdosta on January 1, 1945, to the late Neuland W. Garner and Margaret Garner Tankersley. He joined the Navy the day he turned 17. He served two tours in Vietnam aboard the USS Currituck (The Wild Goose) and the Iwo Jima. Upon completion of his time in the Navy, he went to work for Norfolk Southern Railroad as a conductor. He was known to be a man who did not have to back up to receive his paycheck. His work ethic surpassed most he came in contact with. He worked as a conductor for 20 years and trainmasters he worked under knew they could depend on him to get the job done and done right. He started Garner Well Drilling in 1967 while maintaining his job at the railroad. He was an active and faithful member of the North Valdosta Road Church of Christ and no one will ever be able to know or measure the lives he touched. One of his favorite sayings was that all you take with you when you die is your name. Make it a good one.
HAHIRA – Georgia Beer Company adds a perk to the Suwannee Riverkeeper Songwriting Contest with a raffle prize. Sponsors of the Suwannee Riverkeeper Songwriting Contest get an additional perk, as well as entry tickets, and other benefits. Georgia Beer Company has donated a Vibe Yellowfin 120 kayak, worth more than a thousand dollars retail. WWALS draw raffle tickets for that kayak at the Contest, August 20, 2022, at the Turner Center Art Park in Valdosta, GA. Each $100 cash sponsor donation gets one of those raffle tickets.
Patricia Ann Lokey Fulghum, 80, of Hahira passed away Friday, May 27, 2022 at her residence surrounded by her family. She was born in Albany, GA on August 7, 1941 to the late John Tileroe Lokey and Lillian Louise Hood Lokey. Pat was the retired owner and operator of the B & N Restaurant and the City Café in Hahira. She volunteered with the Honey Bee Festival and enjoyed singing southern gospel music and sang with “The Lokey Sisters”. Pat loved her family, reading and traveling with her daughters.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Quincy leaders said thank you to their hometown veterans on Memorial Day by dedicating two city streets to local service members who died in combat. Patton Street will be dedicated to Gary Edward Howard, and Third Street will be dedicated to Reliford Fields. Howard served in...
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Many in Tifton gathered at Jack Stone Veterans Park On Monday to honor and remember those brave men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice to protect our country. Memorial Day is a day of remembrance. For many, this day is emotional and solemn. Cory...
ALBANY, GA – The Exchange Club of Albany is having a huge yard sale this Saturday, June 4, at the Exchange Club Fairgrounds. You’ll be able to find a large assortment of household items, holiday decorating items, arts & crafts items, framed pictures & prints, some sporting goods & bicycles, chairs & furniture pieces and far too many items to list.
Patricia Ann Connell, 83, of Valdosta passed away Thursday, May 26, 2022 at her residence. She was born on April 2, 1939 in Adel, GA to the late Buren Enoch Connell and Gladys May Moore Connell. Patricia was an Accounts Payable Manager for CSX and a member of Adel First Baptist Church. She was a member of the GA Senior Women’s Golf Association. Patricia enjoyed playing cards, gardening and loved the Atlanta Braves and GA Bulldogs.
ALBANY — Few communities around the country were harder-hit during the first wave of COVID-19 than Dougherty County, and subsequent waves took a toll as well with more than 400 residents dying from complications of the disease. The African-American community suffered a disproportionate number of deaths. Through a grant...
DAWSON — Albany Area Primary Health Care for will host a groundbreaking ceremony at the future site of its Dawson Medical Center on June 7. The ceremony will take place at 9:30 a.m. at 505 Forrester Drive Southeast in Dawson. Once constructed, the medical center will be the new...
The 2022 Sundown Concert series begins Saturday, May 28, at Cascades Park with Tallahassee Nights Live. This all ages series will bring seven free concerts to the park from May to November. Concerts begin at 7 p.m.
VALDOSTA – The Insurance Service Office (ISO) recently notified the Valdosta Fire Department that they have maintained their top rating. The Insurance Service Office (ISO) recently notified the Valdosta Fire Department that they have maintained their top rating. The city announced that the Valdosta Fire Department, with the assistance of Valdosta Utilities, Southern Georgia Regional Commission, and Lowndes Communications Center maintained an ISO Class 1 rating, the highest possible rating issued by the Public Protection Classification.
WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Two people are banned from the Wayne County High School graduation ceremony after an online video showing a student firing a gun at human-shaped targets while using a racial slur made its way around social media. The Jesup Police Department recommended the school system ban...
ABBEVILLE, GA – A Wilcox County man drowned in the Ocmulgee River last night just south of Abbeville. Wilcox County Coroner Janice Brown won’t yet identify the 26 year old, described as a farm worker from South Africa, until his next of kin are notified. Brown says the...
