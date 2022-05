SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Saginaw’s Garber Courts opened up a month ago but now the courts are looking for volunteers to staff the space and give lessons. “So, on Thursday nights, we typically have, I would say, four to six of the tennis courts taken, as well as six to eight of the pickleball courts and the first time I saw that, or we saw that, it was just so amazing because it’s like ‘wow.’ We only ever imagined things to happen in this way,” said Pharrington Douglass, founder and CEO of the Urban Racquet Sports Foundation.

SAGINAW, MI ・ 23 HOURS AGO