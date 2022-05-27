Memorial Day Service, Office Closures in Washington

A Washington resident who’s facilitated the day-to-day operations of the 13th busiest airport in the state is soon to retire. Mike Maxted has been the Washington Municipal Airport’s manager for 16 years, with six years of leadership on the airport commission. A part-time employee, Maxted has been called to the airport at all times of the day to help a pilot jumpstart a plane engine or assist with the fuel farm. As he nears his 70th birthday, Maxted decided now was the time to retire, with his last day Tuesday. He shares one of his favorite aspects of the work, “Meeting a lot of interesting people. The pilots on the field are great to work with, we have some of the lowest fuel prices in the upper Midwest so we get a lot of cross country traffic stopping to fuel up. I’ve met people from all over the United States and Canada stopping in to fuel up or fuel up and stay overnight in Washington, providing them courtesy cars, so on and so forth so I’ve met a wide variety of people and some really interesting individuals.”

WASHINGTON, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO