ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, IA

Memorial Day Service, Office Closures in Washington

By Sam McIntosh
kciiradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMemorial Day is this coming Monday, the federal holiday which honors those who have died while serving in the United States armed forces. To observe...

www.kciiradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
kciiradio.com

Washington County Auditor Notifying Voters of Polling Location Changes

Washington County voters should make note of changes to some polling place locations ahead of the June 7th primary election. Washington County Auditor Dan Widmer informs that due to the recent once-every-decade redistricting across the state, residents whose polling place has changed should be on the lookout for a postcard in the mail informing them of their new location. Iowa law requires notices to be sent to impacted voters between 20 and 7 days prior to the primary election on June 7th and again prior to the general election on November 8th. Widmer encourages voters to register to vote in advance of Election Day and be sure to know where their polling place is located. To find your polling location or find more information about the primary election visit here.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
kciiradio.com

Washington Municipal Band Celebrates 90th Season

Ninety years ago construction began on Yankee Stadium, the first radio was introduced to the White House, a challenge to the 19th amendment allowing women the right to vote was rebuffed by the U.S. Supreme Court, and the Washington Municipal Band was born. The band which gives around 10 performances...
WASHINGTON, IA
kciiradio.com

Washington Summer Classic, 75th Ridiculous Day this Weekend

Washington’s three-day kickoff to summer is this weekend, celebrating the 75th anniversary of a community event. The Summer Classic lasts Thursday through Saturday in downtown Washington, saluting all that the town stands for, including agriculture, family, local shopping, music, food, and more. The main event will be Saturday with the 75th annual Ridiculous Day and Ag Day activities. Washington Chamber of Commerce Event Coordinator Alisha Davis says they are incorporating the 75th anniversary into many of the festival’s activities, “The Summer Classic started several years ago and Ridiculous Days has been here for a lot longer so it’s been fun to hear stories of the past and have all these people in our community come forward with photos or memories and share how they celebrated Ridiculous Day however many years ago.”
WASHINGTON, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Washington County, IA
City
Washington, IA
Local
Iowa Government
State
Washington State
Washington County, IA
Government
kciiradio.com

Washington County Engineer Reelected to National Association

Washington County Engineer Jacob Thorius was recently reelected to a national title. Thorius will remain at his post of South-Central Region Vice President of the National Association of County Engineers (NACE). His term will run through April of 2024. NACE is a nonprofit, nonpartisan professional association in its 66th year, representing over 2,400 county road officials and related professionals in the U.S. and Canada. Thorius says it is an honor and privilege to serve the nation’s county road professionals, and he looks forward to continuing NACE’s work to ensure county transportation infrastructure priorities are placed at the forefront of federal policy. Thorius has served in this role since 2019, and has been Washington County Engineer since January of 2012. He’s also involved with the Iowa County Engineers Association, serving on their executive board, safety committees and as a member of the Iowa Highway Research Board, which is tasked to find ways to improve Iowa’s infrastructure.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
kciiradio.com

Washington Airport Manager Retiring After 16 Years

A Washington resident who’s facilitated the day-to-day operations of the 13th busiest airport in the state is soon to retire. Mike Maxted has been the Washington Municipal Airport’s manager for 16 years, with six years of leadership on the airport commission. A part-time employee, Maxted has been called to the airport at all times of the day to help a pilot jumpstart a plane engine or assist with the fuel farm. As he nears his 70th birthday, Maxted decided now was the time to retire, with his last day Tuesday. He shares one of his favorite aspects of the work, “Meeting a lot of interesting people. The pilots on the field are great to work with, we have some of the lowest fuel prices in the upper Midwest so we get a lot of cross country traffic stopping to fuel up. I’ve met people from all over the United States and Canada stopping in to fuel up or fuel up and stay overnight in Washington, providing them courtesy cars, so on and so forth so I’ve met a wide variety of people and some really interesting individuals.”
WASHINGTON, IA
kciiradio.com

Kendall E. Neil

Celebration of Life Service for 86-year-old Kendall E. Neil of Washington will be held Saturday, June 18th at the Cottonwood Shelter at Lake Darling State Park. The Jones Eden Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
WASHINGTON, IA
kciiradio.com

Washington’s Movies on Main Street Returns Friday

Movies on Main Street returns for its fifth year in downtown Washington, offering families a chance to enjoy free outdoor flicks throughout the summer. The Main Street Washington tradition coincides with the Washington Summer Classic this Friday with a showing of Disney’s “Encanto” at dusk in front of the Central Park Bandstand. Main Street Executive Director Sarah Grunewaldt predicts Central Park will reverberate with kids singing along to the film’s songs, “That is one of my favorite things when we’ve done other movies in the past. We’ve done some other movie musicals that have been really popular and the kids come in their costumes and they sing and they dance on the sidewalk or in the park as the songs are playing and it’s just a lot of fun.”
WASHINGTON, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Park#City Hall#Memorial Day Service#Office Closures#Post#American Legion Post 29
kciiradio.com

Highland Fills Board Vacancy, Announces Another

The Highland School District has seen some movement on their board this spring. In mid-April District 6 representative Kathy Butler resigned her position on the board. This vacancy was filled at their May 9th meeting by the appointment of Josh Thomann who had filled out an online survey of interest provided by the district. Thomann will serve the rest of Butler’s term through November of 2023.
RIVERSIDE, IA
kciiradio.com

Dale Keith Gingerich

A private family burial will held at a later date at Sharon Hill Cemetery in Kalona for 87-year-old Dale Keith Gingerich of Carmel, California, formerly of Wellman.
KALONA, IA
kciiradio.com

State Supports Fairfield Teen’s Request to Move Trial Venue

The State has filed in support of changing the trial venue for one of the teenagers charged with the murder of Fairfield teacher Nohema Graber. Jefferson County Attorney Chauncey Moulding filed a response Thursday to 16-year-old Willard Noble Chaiden Miller’s motion for a change of venue, alleging that publicity surrounding his case has been so pervasive as to make a trial in Jefferson County unfair. Moulding writes that the death of Graber has significantly and emotionally affected many of the residents and prospective jurors of the county making it extremely difficult to obtain a fair and impartial jury. If the Court moves this case to another county, the State requests the Court consider a county with similar demographics as Jefferson, and should consider the ease of travel for both State and defense witnesses as well as Graber’s family members.
FAIRFIELD, IA
kciiradio.com

Patricia “Pat” Opheim-Green

Memorial services for 70-year-old Patricia “Pat” Opheim-Green of Brighton will be at 11a.m. Saturday, June 4th, at the Brighton City Park Shelter, 100 E. Washington Street. Those who attend should bring lawn chairs. Burial will be at a later date. A general memorial has been established and may be left at the service or mailed to the family. Gould Funeral Home in Brighton is assisting the family.
BRIGHTON, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Recycling
kciiradio.com

HACAP Mobile Food Pantry Now Visiting Riverside Monthly

The HACAP Mobile Food Pantry is coming to Highland Elementary School on Tuesday June 7, from 4:30-5:30 pm. Regional Partnership Coordinator with HACAP Food Reservoir Hailey Carr shares what the mobile pantry does, “The mobile food pantry is one of our food programs at HACAP Food Reservoir and we go around to locations where food access is a little more difficult to get to. There’s limited grocery stores or pantries in the area and we bring a mobile truck out full of all kinds of different food and make sure we can get those distributed to the people in our seven counties that we serve.”
RIVERSIDE, IA
94.1 KRNA

Three Dead in Monday Morning Eastern Iowa Crash

Three people are dead following a vehicle accident with a semi-truck this morning (Monday, May 30) around 10 a.m. according to a Waterloo Police Facebook statement. The post says that the crash happened at roughly approximately 9:53 a.m. at the intersection of Hammond and E Shaulis Rd. in Waterloo. Responding officers located the semi and the vehicle and pronounced the driver of the vehicle and their two passengers dead at the scene.
WATERLOO, IA
kciiradio.com

Iowa Pork Producers Thank the Area with Free Pork Loins

The Iowa Pork Producers will be at the Louisa County Fairgrounds on Wednesday June 1st, as part of their “Thank You Tour.”. Communications Director of Iowa Pork Producers Association Dal Grooms is excited for the upcoming event, “We are coming to the Columbus Junction area on June 1st, as part of what we’ve been calling our Thank You Tour. But it’s a thank you event for the area. To let people know in the area that we really appreciate their support during the past few years. There have been challenging times for pig farmers and those in pork production, but as we travel the state we discover we have lots of community support for our farmers and others involved in the pig industry.”
LOUISA COUNTY, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Alleged whistleblower sues Iowa nursing home for wrongful discharge

An Iowa woman who alleges she was fired for blowing the whistle on poor resident care at a nursing home is suing the facility for wrongful discharge. Denise Brooks of Madison County is suing Windsor Manor, an Indianola nursing home, in Warren County District Court. The facility, which has a memory care unit and is […] The post Alleged whistleblower sues Iowa nursing home for wrongful discharge appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
kciiradio.com

Washington Meets Burlington in SEC Opener

The weather hasn’t been kind to the Washington summer teams so far and they will try to dodge the rain tonight with their scheduled Southeast Conference opener against Burlington. The Demon softball team has had a pair of rain outs and sit at 1-1 after a doubleheader split to...
BURLINGTON, IA
kciiradio.com

Betty Jean Kessler

Funeral services for 96-year-old Betty Jean Kessler of Fairfield will be held at 10:30a.m. Thursday, June 2nd at the Gould Funeral Home in Richland. Burial will be at the Richland Friends Cemetery. Memorials to Lightning and Thunder Ministry Africa Sessions, may be left at the funeral home or mailed to the family.
FAIRFIELD, IA
KCCI.com

Multiple fatalities in Iowa after separate motorcycle crashes

Several people have died in Iowa in separate crashes since Saturday, according to the Iowa State Patrol. The holiday is the start of the period known as the 100 deadliest days of summer. Troopers say Iowa averages about 33 traffic-related deaths per month between now and Labor Day. Holly Jo...
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy