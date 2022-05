Group Therapy Playground and Pub will open on June 17th in the Camperdown development. The 19,000-square-foot facility will be the largest downtown destination in Greenville. The large game room will offer wacky mini-golf, ping pong, synthetic ice curling and ax throwing. You and your group can reserve to play online at any time but Group Therapy will also take walk-ins. If there is a wait there is a pub on the other side of the building. There they will have a 30 tap self-serve beer wall, a full bar, a wine bar and food. Guests can enjoy quick bites or an entire meal.

GREENVILLE, SC ・ 3 DAYS AGO