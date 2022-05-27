ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MD Anderson Cancer Center is in need of blood

By Gianella Ghiglino
Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON (KIAH) — With Memorial Day weekend coming up, the MD Anderson Cancer Center said that it is in need of blood...

cw39.com

Donate Blood Save Lives

HOUSTON (CW39) Each day hospitals around the Houston area use hundreds of units of blood. Whether it’s for emergency or scheduled operations, the need is always great for any hospital. That’s why CW39 wants to do its part to help fill the need and we’re asking for everyone’s help.
Researchers have developed an ultrasound-guided cancer immunotherapy platform

HOUSTON(KIAH) Researchers at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center have developed an ultrasound-guided cancer immunotherapy platform that generates systemic antitumor immunity and improves the therapeutic efficacy of immune checkpoint blockade. It is the first-of-its-kind platform, the Microbubble-assisted UltraSound-guided Immunotherapy of Cancer (MUSIC). The MUSIC strategy demonstrated a complete...
COVID numbers continue to rise in Houston, wastewater shows

HOUSTON — COVID-19 levels continue to rise in the Houston area. That's according to the Houston Health Department's analysis of wastewater. Wastewater testing is showing that the viral load on May 16 was 170% compared to July 2020. The positivity rate is now at 11%. The wastewater testing shows...
Celebrate Children’s Day this Saturday at the Czech Museum

HOUSTON(KIAH) This Saturday, the Czech Museum will be offering a fun-filled day for the entire family. The fun begins at 10-2 pm. Children 12 and under are free, ages 13-16 are $6, and adults pay $10. CCMH CHILDREN’S DAY. yoga for kids and family 10:30 am – 11:30 am...
Top 10 Things to Do for Kids in Houston This Month: June 2022

Kick off summer with our picks for the best kid-friendly things to do in and around Houston in June 2022. This month, catch the final polo stampede of the season, get active at a run-and-swim event, celebrate Juneteenth and Pride, plan out a Father’s Day class, and more. Do...
Father, son donate custom coffins for Texas elementary school shooting victims

UVALDE, Texas (WTRF) — Sometimes it’s the little things, the extra effort, that helps to make a tragedy a bit more bearable. Casket-maker Trey Ganem of SoulShine Industries is customizing 20 caskets, including those for 18 children, for the victims of last week’s Texas elementary school shooting, according to BuzzFeed. One child will not have a custom casket, but Ganem told the New York Post that he did not want to elaborate.
Houston swimming pool schedule: Phased opening, hours, locations

HOUSTON - The Houston heat may have you thinking of going out for a swim. Before you grab your towel and head to a city pool, check the schedule. The Houston Parks and Recreation Department says a national lifeguard shortage is impacting their summer swim season, and pools will be opening in phases as a result.
Houston palace graces market at $60 million as priciest listing in Texas

A Houston-area estate fit for a queen or a billionaire is being marketed for $60 million, making it the most expensive residential real estate listing in Texas. The main house of the chateau-inspired Lodge in Hunters Creek, adjacent to the Buffalo Bayou and Houston Country Club, encompasses a whopping 22,000 square feet. The nine-acre estate is in Houston’s wealthiest ZIP code.
Looking for some family-friendly fun in Houston? Here's some suggestions

HOUSTON - Summer time is fun is revving up, and it’s time to put some events on your calendar that you may not know about, or you may have forgotten about!. Being the fourth-largest city in America, Houston‘s got your back for some fun in the suns The Greater Houston Moms website offers options galore!
An angry dinner reception for Ted Cruz in Texas

Benjamin Hernandez confronted Republican Senator Ted Cruz at a restaurant in Houston Friday (May 27) after Tuesday’s fatal shooting of 19 pupils and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas, by an 18-year-old gunman equipped with an AR-15 style semiautomatic rifle. Cruz said in a speech to the National Rifle Association...
Maverick, age 2.5

Hi there, I’m Maverick! I enjoy long walks under big shady trees and exploring new places in and around Houston. I’ve been known to run a lap or two around Memorial Park or down the Buffalo Bayou, and love frequenting dog-friendly shops and restaurants – I’m always looking for new places to stop in. I have a soft spot for Starbucks, since they give me Pup Cups. It’s a good day in the neighborhood when I have the chance to greet my neighbors and canine companions. I really love meeting kiddos, who are usually up to play a little ball with me. When I’m not visiting neighbors, I visit nursing homes and rehab centers. Whether I’m offering a lick or a shoulder to lean on, I try to be a gentle giant and do what I can to brighten peoples’ days. I’d love to meet you out and about the neighborhood (or dog park) one day! Got a cute critter? Email a picture of your pet with approximately 150 words to [email protected] or mail it to The Buzz Magazines, 5001 Bissonnet, Suite 100, Bellaire, Texas 77401.
Casey Davis, Ph.D.

EDUCATION: Bachelor of Arts in English from University of Houston-Downtown, Master of Education in Administration and Supervision from the University of Houston-Victoria, Doctor of Philosophy in Administration of Justice from Texas Southern University. Casey Davis, Ph.D., joined the University of Houston-Downtown in 2018 and was promoted to UHD Chief of...
