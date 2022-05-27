ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Car found in canal on E 14th St

By Conner Nuckols
 4 days ago
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Police are working to get a car out of the canal on E 14th St this morning.

A Call first came in around 4 a.m. this morning.

Idaho Falls Police, Bonneville County Sherriff Deputies, and the Idaho Falls Fire Department are all on the scene. They have closed 14th St for the time being.

A diver was sent in to check for anyone in the car.

No word yet if they have found anyone in the car or downstream.

This is a developing story and we will have more updates throughout the day.

