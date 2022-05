A toxicology report has indicated that a Villager had drugs in her system at the time of a crash that sent her to a local emergency room. Lois Catherine Blasko, 74, was arrested by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies earlier this month at her home a 3271 Ashbrook Place in the Village of Summerhill. An arrest warrant was issued this month charging her with driving under the influence in connection with an accident in January at Woodridge Drive and Atwell Avenue in the Village of Summerhill. She had been driving a green 2017 Subaru Forester which had sustained significant damage to the passenger side in a sideswipe collision with a box truck, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

SUMTER COUNTY, FL ・ 21 HOURS AGO