ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Colombia election this weekend sees leftist Petro in pole position

By Oliver Griffin
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NZRdA_0fsDcOI700
Colombian left-wing presidential candidate Gustavo Petro, of the Historic Pact coalition, waves as he arrives to a debate in Bogota, Colombia May 26, 2022. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez/File Photo

BOGOTA, May 27 (Reuters) - Colombians will choose among a leftist promising change, a center-right candidate seen as the natural successor to the incumbent leader, and an eccentric business magnate in a presidential vote on Sunday.

Gustavo Petro, the leftist, has consistently led opinion polls, with around 40% of voting intentions. If no one secures more than 50% a run-off will take place on June 19, which surveys suggest Petro would win.

Petro, a former mayor of capital Bogota, has promised to address profound income inequality and provide free public university education, as well opposing expansion of the oil and gas industry. read more

"I'm here for the proposals he's offering young people," student Viviana Muete, 24, said earlier this month at a Petro rally in the city of Fusagasuga.

Muete, who said she has not always had the money to keep studying, said Petro offers hope that other candidates do not.

Petro will likely face off against either Federico Gutierrez, the center-right former mayor of Colombia's second city of Medellin, or business magnate Rodolfo Hernandez in a second round.

Gutierrez and Hernandez counted on support of 27.1% and 20.9% respectively in a recent Invamer poll.

Gutierrez is supported by a mix of Colombia's traditional political parties and is seen as the ideological heir to current President Ivan Duque. He has warned that Petro would be a disaster for the country's democracy and economy.

"We don't want the left in power, to lead us to disaster," Marta Neiva, 66, said as she waited to cheer Gutierrez at a rally in Bogota.

Hernandez, who is running independently with his own funds, has won support with whimsical social media videos and anti-corruption promises. However, his support may be dented by scandals from his stint as mayor of the city of Bucaramanga and an ongoing graft investigation. He denies any wrongdoing.

Polls will close at 4 p.m. local time (2100 GMT) and officials expect the result around four hours after.

Reporting by Oliver Griffin, additional reporting by Julia Symmes Cobb Writing by Oliver Griffin Editing by Rosalba O'Brien

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Colombian peso hits 5-week high amid presidential race

* Colombia leftist Petro goes to second round with Hernandez * Chile unemployment rate hits 7.7% in quarter through April * Dollar slides as Fed bets ease (Adds comments; updates prices throughout) By Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Shreyashi Sanyal May 30 (Reuters) - Colombia's peso jumped to its highest level in five weeks on Monday after results from the first round of presidential elections showed leftist Gustavo Petro rising on top against businessman Rodolfo Hernandez. The peso gained 3.4% against the dollar, clocking its best one-day percentage gain since December 2014. The U.S. and Colombian stock markets were closed on Monday. On Sunday, Petro came out on top in the country's first round of presidential elections. He will face Rodolfo Hernandez in a second round on June 19. "The vote was a major repudiation of the pro-business governments that have governed Colombia for the past two decades," economists at Capital Economics wrote in a client note. "Investors seem to have welcomed the result. Hernández is seen as having the best chance of defeating Petro and avoiding a shift to the left." The Mexican peso outperformed its Latin American peers on Monday as a weaker dollar and a bounce in oil prices supported the commodity-heavy economy, while the easing of COVID-19 restrictions in China eased worries about global economic growth. The peso advanced 0.2%, supported as crude prices hit their highest level in more than two months and as traders waited to see whether a European Union meeting would reach an agreement on banning Russian oil imports. The peso has risen 5.2% so far this year to touch levels last seen at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns in early March 2020. "Where Latin America is concerned you're still seeing this view that its balance sheets are somewhat better placed than most of their peers in EMEA, there's some ability to benefit from or be resilient to the commodity story. They've been benefiting from this reallocation of funds and that some of the central banks are closer to the end of their hiking cycle," said Rachel Ziemba, founder of Ziemba Insights. The dollar index slid 0.4% after encouraging economic data and bets that the Federal Reserve will tighten policy at a slower pace lifted risk appetite. The Brazilian real reversed course from early trading and edged down. The IGP-M price index, which measures both producer and consumer prices in Brazil, rose more than expected, according to a survey. The Russian rouble rose in volatile trade on the Moscow Exchange, reversing some of last week's heavy losses as it retained support from capital controls and Russia's strong trade account. South Africa's rand firmed 0.6%. Data showed a budget deficit of 45.21 billion rand ($2.92 billion) in April, compared to a shortfall of 80.36 billion rand in the same month a year earlier. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2001 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1065.80 2.17 MSCI LatAm 2459.27 -1.13 Brazil Bovespa 110905.03 -0.93 Mexico IPC 52149.34 -0.6 Chile IPSA 5384.64 -0.04 Argentina MerVal 93195.86 -0.52 Colombia COLCAP 1532.31 1.57 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 4.7531 -0.01 Mexico peso 19.5390 0.13 Chile peso 830.9 -0.60 Colombia peso 3792.95 3.52 Peru sol 3.685 0.14 Argentina peso (interbank) 120.0000 -0.37 Argentina peso (parallel) 204 1.23 (Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by David Gregorio and Leslie Adler)
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gustavo Petro
Reuters

Factbox: Who is buying Russian crude oil and who has stopped

May 31 (Reuters) - Here is the response by countries and companies regarding purchases of Russian oil since the war in Ukraine started on Feb. 24. Australia, Britain, Canada and the United States have imposed outright bans on Russian oil purchases, while Group of Seven (G7) nations, including Japan, committed to ban or phase out imports of Russian oil on May 8. read more.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Suriname says will open embassy in Jerusalem

May 30 (Reuters) - Suriname plans to open an embassy in Jerusalem though a date is not yet set, the South American country and Israel both said on Monday. The planned move is likely to be opposed by Palestinians, as Jerusalem has been one of the thorniest issues in the decades-old Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Leftist#Opinion Polls#Colombians#Invamer
The Associated Press

US general: No need to add ground forces in Sweden, Finland

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sweden and Finland’s push to join NATO won’t require adding more U.S. ground forces into either country, the U.S. general nominated to take over European Command told senators Thursday. But Army Gen. Christopher Cavoli said military exercises and occasional American troop rotations will probably increase.
MILITARY
nationalinterest.org

Russia-Ukraine War Pushes Europe and Azerbaijan Closer

The consequences of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have created further incentives and necessities for closer bonds between the EU and Azerbaijan. “Today Azerbaijan and the European Union (EU) have become closer to each other more than ever,” Peter Michalko, the EU ambassador in Azerbaijan, stated in an event dedicated to Europe Day on May 12, in Baku. According to Lithuanian ambassador Egidijus Navikas, the relations between Azerbaijan and the EU intensified following the 2020 Second Karabakh War, as European companies are actively involved in reconstruction work in the territories liberated from the Armenian occupation and the EU is playing an influential mediating role in establishing peaceful relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia. The consequences of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine—in particular, the regional political tensions; security threats and challenges, disruption of the traditional connectivity routes, and the energy crisis in Europe—have created further incentives and necessities for closer bonds between the EU and Azerbaijan.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
Reuters

Russian forces regrouping to resume attack in Sloviansk direction -defmin

May 30 (Reuters) - Russian forces are regrouping to resume their offensive in the direction of the Sloviansk region, while also seeking to encircle the city of Sievierodonetsk, Ukraine's defence ministry spokesman said on Monday. Ukrainian forces, however, had some success in advancing towards the coastal areas where Russian forces...
POLITICS
Reuters

Israel interested in boosted defence sales to Europe amid Ukraine crisis

JERUSALEM, May 30 (Reuters) - Israel's defence minister voiced interest in increased military sales to Europe against the backdrop of the Ukraine-Russia war, but declined to expand on the possibility of a German purchase of Israeli missile interceptors. Germany's Chief of Defence, General Eberhard Zorn, was quoted as saying last...
MILITARY
Reuters

Analysis: Turkey's recurring currency nightmare strikes again

LONDON, May 30 (Reuters) - Another 9% plunge in Turkey's lira this month and debt market danger gauges at levels last seen during the 2008 global crash have prompted investor concerns that a fresh crisis might be brewing in the country. Whether President Tayyip Erdogan's government can avoid market turmoil,...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

459K+
Followers
334K+
Post
216M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy