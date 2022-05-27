ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prop. C shows San Francisco politicians are running scared from their voters

By Joshua Spivak
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"If Prop. C passes, their right to recall, adopted overwhelmingly by voters more than a century ago, will be all but...

can'thelpmyself
3d ago

they should be. we need to get rid of the board of stupidvisors. have the citizens vote for what we want for our district. NOT the city!!!

